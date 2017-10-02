It’s Time To Take Care Of Your Gut

Did you know the gut is considered to be the body’s second brain?

So much about our physical and mental health comes from the gut, and learning to take care of and nourish it will only help with your body’s ability to fight off illness and stay healthy.

The gastrointestinal system is largely responsible for the body’s immune and digestive systems, and also plays a huge role in hormone regulation, vitamin and mineral absorption, and toxin elimination, according to the Nava Health and Vitality Center.

Roughly 74 percent of Americans are living with some sort of GI issue, according to Fox News, and roughly half don’t bring up their discomfort to their doctor.

For some, GI issues can be an underlying factor to a more serious problem like Crohn’s Disease, but for others GI issues could be a sign that your gut is in need of some TLC. Even mood problems like depression and anxiety are linked to poor gut health.

Although this all sounds alarming, the good new is there are simple and easy fixes to many GI and gut issues as long as they are not associated with a larger problem.

We all have good and bad bacteria living in our gut, and the key to gut health is keeping the bacteria in balance so the bad guys don’t overtake the good guys.

Bad bacteria and an overgrowth of yeast can cause food sensitivities and the feeling of being bloated after meals. Flatulence and other symptoms like indigestion are also associated with a bacterial imbalance in the gut.

The first thing to do is to make an appointment with your doctor to ensure there isn’t an underlying issue that needs to be addressed and treated.

Many people find that taking digestive enzymes helps break down food after meals while eliminating bloating and gas. Others find out they have a food allergy, most commonly to dairy or gluten.

Everyone can benefit from adding a probiotic to their daily routine as it helps keep the gut and intestines full of good bacteria and in balance.

Keeping the sugar intake low, whether it’s natural or synthetic sugar, is another way to help keep the bacteria inside the gut healthy as sugar is the main food source for yeast and the development of candida.

Probiotics also help with IBS, urinary and vaginal health in women, and aid in digestive and immune health.

Regardless of what the cause might be, one thing to note is keeping the gut happy and healthy is an ongoing chore, but the hardest part is developing new habits and having patience to allow the new routine to work.

However, watching what you eat and put into your system is a huge factor in maintaining a happy gut. Making good choices and staying away from processed food and added GMOs also helps maintain a healthy system.

Because what you put in your gut translates to how well your body feels, and feeling great is a wonderful thing.