How To Not Let Your New Year’s Resolution Fail

It’s officially 20 17, and with the ringing in of the new year comes the all-to-famous resolutions.

Loose weight, eat a healthier diet, save money. They’re all popular goals, but why is it that year after year all these wonderful resolutions tend to fail?

For some, it’s not changing bad habits that cause resolutions to fail, and for others it’s setting an unrealistic goal for themselves, according to Psychology Today.

It takes about 21 days to change a habit, so that means consistency is key. For those who always make loosing weight their No. 1 resolution, the prime time to ensure you’re able to meet your goal starts with the first 21 days.

Going to the gym, working out everyday, and not skipping meetings with your personal trainer all play major roles in helping create and fall into a new habit.

And it’s getting through the first 21 days that are usually the hardest.

So when people don’t make it into March well on their way to a brand new body, they get discouraged and give up.

This creates “false hope syndrome,” and it can be damaging to one’s self esteem, especially if the goal is not aligned with the person’s internal view of themselves, according to Psychology Today.

The best and most positive way someone can make and stick to a New Year’s resolution is to choose a goal that is realistic for their current lifestyle, and is a goal they personally want to accomplish.

Let’s say you want to eat healthier and loose weight. Instead of going cold turkey and cutting out carbs and sugar, ease your way into eating healthier by starting with smaller portions of carbs and sugars.

If you’re a soda drinker then limit yourself to a soda a week instead of trying to cut it out altogether. The caffeine withdrawal alone is enough to make anyone quit after 10 days, so help yourself along and don’t give up if you find yourself drinking two sodas that week.

Setting realistic goals means not only are they going to be obtainable, but you’ll be very pleased with yourself when you meet your goals and succeed.

Try setting one goal at a time, don’t overwhelm yourself, and work together with a friend, spouse or family member.

Having a buddy system is another great way to help see your resolutions through while motivating each other along the way.

And most importantly, make goals for yourself, not for anyone else.

New Year’s resolutions don’t have to be something we stake claim in then forget about in 2 weeks time. Sticking to forming a new habit, giving it time to see results, and taking baby steps all help resolutions become a reality.