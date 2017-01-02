The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

How To Not Let Your New Year’s Resolution Fail

Posted By

It’s officially 2017, and with the ringing in of the new year comes the all-to-famous resolutions.

Loose weight, eat a healthier diet, save money. They’re all popular goals, but why is it that year after year all these wonderful resolutions tend to fail?

For some, it’s not changing bad habits that cause resolutions to fail, and for others it’s setting an unrealistic goal for themselves, according to Psychology Today.

It takes about 21 days to change a habit, so that means consistency is key. For those who always make loosing weight their No. 1 resolution, the prime time to ensure you’re able to meet your goal starts with the first 21 days.

Going to the gym, working out everyday, and not skipping meetings with your personal trainer all play major roles in helping create and fall into a new habit.

And it’s getting through the first 21 days that are usually the hardest.

So when people don’t make it into March well on their way to a brand new body, they get discouraged and give up.

This creates “false hope syndrome,” and it can be damaging to one’s self esteem, especially if the goal is not aligned with the person’s internal view of themselves, according to Psychology Today.

The best and most positive way someone can make and stick to a New Year’s resolution is to choose a goal that is realistic for their current lifestyle, and is a goal they personally want to accomplish.

Let’s say you want to eat healthier and loose weight. Instead of going cold turkey and cutting out carbs and sugar, ease your way into eating healthier by starting with smaller portions of carbs and sugars.

If you’re a soda drinker then limit yourself to a soda a week instead of trying to cut it out altogether. The caffeine withdrawal alone is enough to make anyone quit after 10 days, so help yourself along and don’t give up if you find yourself drinking two sodas that week.

Setting realistic goals means not only are they going to be obtainable, but you’ll be very pleased with yourself when you meet your goals and succeed.

Try setting one goal at a time, don’t overwhelm yourself, and work together with a friend, spouse or family member.

Having a buddy system is another great way to help see your resolutions through while motivating each other along the way.

And most importantly, make goals for yourself, not for anyone else.

New Year’s resolutions don’t have to be something we stake claim in then forget about in 2 weeks time. Sticking to forming a new habit, giving it time to see results, and taking baby steps all help resolutions become a reality.

 

 

 

Read More on SmartFem...

Making New Year’s Resolutions and Keeping Them “NEW YEAR, NEW ME…” Making a Meaningful “New Year’s Resolution” The Top New Year’s Resolution for 2017 Is ‘Save More, Spend Less’ New Years Resolutions That'll Keep You Out of the January BluesNew Years Resolutions That’ll Keep You Out of the January Blues

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

Read More on SmartFem...

Making New Year’s Resolutions and Keeping Them “NEW YEAR, NEW ME…” Making a Meaningful “New Year’s Resolution” The Top New Year’s Resolution for 2017 Is ‘Save More, Spend Less’ New Years Resolutions That'll Keep You Out of the January BluesNew Years Resolutions That’ll Keep You Out of the January Blues

Share This Article On
Dec 2016_Lexus Superstition Springs
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *