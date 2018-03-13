Organize Your Fridge To Eat Healthier

Ready to adopt healthier eating habits? Well, it could be all in the way you organize your fridge, according to USA Today.

When it comes to healthier eating habits, some of it is patience as you acquire a new routine, while the rest is helping yourself make the right choices.

And to help make the right choices, organizing your fridge with the healthiest options toward the front is the best way to go.

Put fruit, yogurt, and vegetables at the front of the fridge placed at eye level. That way whenever you open the fridge door looking for a snack, the first thing you see are the healthiest options.

You can even go a step further and prep all your fruits and veggies before placing them in the fridge. For example, as you unpack your groceries, wash your fruits and cut some up into a bowl so it’s ready for an afternoon snack.

Another great idea is to wash and chop up vegetables and put them into snack-sized plastic bags so they are ready when you need a healthy snack on the go.

Need to break away from the coffee and soda? Mix water with lemons and mint into a water pitcher and keep it in the fridge. That way when you need a nice refreshing drink you have flavored water ready to go.

Another good tip is to keep the most unhealthy items hidden in the back of the fridge where they are not easy to get to. Cans of soda, cookies, chocolate or leftover pizza will become your last choice when you forget they are tucked away at the back of the fridge.

Although these tricks are a good way to form healthier eating habits, nothing can outdo the power of a good, balanced diet and a healthy workout routine.

Getting into the habit is the hardest part, but once it becomes second nature, your body will thank you for it and you won’t want to give up how good you feel!