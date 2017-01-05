The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

I Found the Perfect New Tech to Reduce Daily Stress with Buzzies

Posted By

Tech to reduce stress with BuzziesIt feels as if our calendars and to do-lists are daunting these days. Technology and connectivity are sometimes making us more stressed out and angst ridden. Buzzies is a new technology that’s sole purpose is to reduce stress. I recently had the opportunity to discover them at one of the most emotional and stressful times in my life, my mom’s death. Buzzies are a neuroscience wearable technology discovered by Dr. Amy Serin of The Serin Center in Peoria Arizona.

The Buzzies look almost like a watch.

They are a neuroscience wearable technology that creates a sequenced and adjustable vibration which interrupts the brain when you feel are spinning out of control. Your brain is disrupted in a matter of seconds and de-escalates stress quickly. You wear them on your wrists and you program the settings by an app on your mobile phone.

photo of Buzzies wearablesThe Buzzies are definitely creating a buzz. They have been tested on soldiers with PTSD and are also helping children with Autism. Dr. Serin created them as a stand-alone product. That way she could help more people who couldn’t necessarily see her personally at the Serin Center. In addition to reducing stress, there are five pre-settings that can assist with everything from peak-performance, to calming and even sleep.

If you or someone you love is suffering from stress or anxiety the Buzzies may be just what you need. I am excited to say that not only does SmartFem believe in Buzzies but we also use them. If you would like some instant relief click here and order your own set.

Dr. Amy Serin teamed up with her business partner Vicki Mayo, a child advocate, and created the buzzies. Surprised by their own success they have been able to get the product out there quickly through a successful kickstarter campaign. After all, who wouldn’t want immediate relief from stress and anxiety?

I Found the Perfect New Tech to Reduce Daily Stress with Buzzies
5 1 vote

Read More on SmartFem...

Stress Relief- One of the Greatest Benefits of Massage Simple Changes Can Improve Your Health and Decrease Your Stress Levels How To Manage Everyday Stress Self Concept: How Self-Esteem Affects Your Daily Life Workout Buddies: Finding the Perfect Match

Author: Lea Woodford

Lea’s career is highlighted by 25 years of public relations, writing columns, hosting a radio show, and over a hundred TV appearances. Lea’s career includes news segments for ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox TV, as well as writing a regular column for Runway Magazine, North Valley Magazine and AZ Weekly. Her articles have been featured in 101North, So Scottsdale, The Business Journal and Phoenix Woman. Previously as the founder of Lasting Impression Consulting and now SmartFem.com she has been retained by businesses all over the valley to help them improve their visibility and potential through the media. As a member of the National Speakers Association, Lea has also appeared as a motivational speaker throughout the country.

Lea started SmartFem.com in 2012, to pursue her passion of protecting and serving women. SmartFem is a calling and was inspired by her desire to protect and serve her daughter Lauren. SmartFem is an entertaining and informative magazine as well as a trusted guide which carefully screens its featured experts to ensure the highest standards of integrity and service. In fact, all of SmartFem’s experts must sign an integrity clause to ensure that readers get the very best customer experience. She also has made the company a branding and reputation enhancing entity which has helped market SmartFem’s experts both on and off line through high profile philanthropic events. Lea won the MVP award for going above and beyond with Debbie Gaby’s Celebrity Catwalk in November of 2013. She also serves on several committee’s such as United Cerebral Palsy, Beach Ball, Florence Crittenton, Alice Cooper’s Rock the Runway, Oscar Experience and this year she will be co-chairing the AZ Wellness Red Carpet Event in March.

Lea has always enjoyed working with small business owners and her newest endeavor SmartFem allows her to help them on a much grander scale while catering to her passion of helping women.

http://www.smartfem.com/about-smartfem

I Found the Perfect New Tech to Reduce Daily Stress with Buzzies
5 1 vote

Read More on SmartFem...

Stress Relief- One of the Greatest Benefits of Massage Simple Changes Can Improve Your Health and Decrease Your Stress Levels How To Manage Everyday Stress Self Concept: How Self-Esteem Affects Your Daily Life Workout Buddies: Finding the Perfect Match

Share This Article On
Dec 2016_Lexus Superstition Springs
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *