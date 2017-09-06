As women, it is fundamental to tap into your power, and the authentic beauty that you carry. You hold great value, and though life can be demanding, don’t forget how magical you are. It may be easy to get wrapped up in all of the roles that you play, but remember to take time for yourself . Take time to appreciate who you are and what you have to offer, to decompress, and better yourself. When a woman is at her best physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, she becomes a force that can’t be reckoned with.

This starts with realizing and embracing who you are. We each carry a unique beauty that can leave a lasting impact if we allow. It all depends on the way you choose to embrace your individuality and furthermore walk in your truth.

Emma Stone once stated, “Confidence is the only key. I know a lot of people who aren’t traditionally “beautiful”–not symmetrical or perfect-bodied or perfect-skinned. But none of that matters because all that shines through is their confidence, humor and comfort with themselves. I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is isn’t afraid to be herself.”

So don’t be afraid! Get to know yourself and understand what it means to embrace who you are in totality. Then in becoming the best you, remember that means tending to your needs as well. In order for you to be in a position to pour into another, you first have to pour into yourself!

So I encourage you to take a few minutes to think about the role you play in various people’s lives. Think about who you are as a woman, and the power and influence that you hold. Recognize the greatness that is within you and all that you have to offer. Don’t limit yourself! We as women are powerful beyond measure.

5 Keys to Becoming A Powerhouse Woman: