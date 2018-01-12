Is The Raw Water Trend Safe To Try?

With a new year comes a new trend, and this year it’s raw water.

Apparently, raw water is exactly as it sounds, water that is unfiltered and straight from the source, bottled in all its bacteria-filled glory.

The trend began pretty much with the start of the new year. One company, called Live Water, is located in northern California and has created quite the buzz regarding this new water trend.

According to their website, Live Water bottles their water from Opal Springs located in Madras, Oregon. The creators of Live Water spent over a year finding a suitable spring to collect and bottle their water from.

They claim that raw water not only lacks the harmful chemicals commonly found in tap water, such as chlorine, fluoride and synthetic toxins, it is also safe to drink and contains beneficial bacteria such as probiotics and silica.

It is because of this that raw water has taken such a trend, it apparently lacks all the harmful bacteria found in our drinking water today.

Yet many health officials are urging people to think twice before drinking from a stream or indulging in raw water. Even the U.S. Center for Disease Control warns people against drinking from unfiltered water sources.

American drinking water is one of the safest in the world, according to the CDC, and the chlorination and treatment of water in the U.S. is hailed as one of the ten greatest public health achievements of the 20th century, contributing to a dramatic decrease in disease across the country.

Which is why the CDC recommends everyone only drink water from a source that provides the proper filtration and testes for harmful bacteria.

Drinking raw water straight from the source runs the risk of contracting parasites and illnesses caused from harmful bacteria and animal feces.

But some people insist raw water is perfectly healthy and safe. And it might be hard to sway them when it’s also estimated that as many as 63 million Americans were exposed to unsafe drinking water, according to USA Today.

Live Water’s disclaimer on their website reads that the company uses every precaution to ensure safe bottling, and that no one has ever reported getting sick from drinking their water.

Looks like the raw water trend might not sink as quickly as we all thought.