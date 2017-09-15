II Timothy 1:7 from the Bibles New King James Version states, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love and of a sound mind.”

With life’s demands, it’s easy to feel consumed by our worries, and what’s taking place in our life. We look at where we are, where we’re going, and where we want to be. If we allow worry to consume us, our mind, our spirit, and our peace will pay the price.The mind is very powerful. What you allow in will stay in and occupy space. You choose. You can choose to be consumed by what is worrying you, or you can choose to let go and let God.

I know it’s easier said than done, but II Timothy 1:7 lays it out for us plain and simple. It tells us, for I am God so why do you fear. “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but one of power”. So be bold and confident in all that you do! Trust in God, and yourself.

Furthermore, in all that you do, do it in love. The scripture shares that you were given a “spirit of love.” Despite what you may be going through, you are asked to love regardless. So let love consume your spirit, that way you can rejoice and be at peace. If you can change your disposition, you can change your mindset.

Lastly, II Timothy 1:7 shares that you are to be of “sound mind.” Meaning God wants your spirit to be at peace. I know you are only human, so it’s natural to worry and over think. If we look at the text, you weren’t called to carry that burden. Let God worry about your situations. Put your burdens on him and let your mind rest.

I encourage you to truly pray over this verse. Life can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be stressful. Find strength in knowing that God has a plan. What you are going through doesn’t take him by surprise. You serve a very intentional God. One who’s equipped you with the necessary tools to navigate through what you are feeling, and what you have to face. Part of that starts with knowing the power you hold and understanding the power that God holds. So take hold of your power and be confident in what’s to come. In the words of Priscilla Shirer, make sure to “ leave room for God, to be God.”