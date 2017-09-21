Work Burnout Is Real: How To Spot It

Work burnout is real, people, and there are some crucial factors in learning how to spot burnout and take charge for your mental and physical health.

Burnout is more than just feeling like it’s vacation time. People experience work burnout when they take on exceedingly large work loads, work exceptionally long hours, and say yes to everything when they can’t juggle one more task if they wanted to.

Those who experience this chronic stage of stress are usually physically and emotionally exhausted, become cynical and detached from friends and family, and display feelings of dissatisfaction and lack of accomplishment, according to Psychology Today.

It’s something that happens gradually over time, and it wears down the body physically and mentally when not dealt with before a full-on burnout takes place.

For many people who are subject to experience work burnout there are signs the body displays that hints it’s in need of a change. Symptoms of burnout include chronic fatigue, anxiety, depression, loss of appetite, insomnia, anger, memory loss and physical illness.

The key thing to remember is symptoms do not just pop up one morning. Instead, symptoms begin gradually over time and can be mistaken for stressors at work or in one’s personal life.

But identifying burnout is key to taking control and providing the mind and body with the necessary remedies before it’s too late. Ignoring burnout can lead to long term side effects such as diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol and heart disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

So what should one do if they feel they are experiencing a burnout? One of the most effective ways in addressing burnout is to identify what factors are causing the burnout and what options are available in order to make changes.

Is it possible to work less hours a week, or does the company offer FMLA? What options are available that can help eliminate work stress and the work load?

Many companies now acknowledge that work burnout is a real issue and have put into practice various programs for employees to take advantage of should they feel they are hitting a breaking point.

Paid time off, extended sick leave, and other aids are just some of the options companies offer to employees to help them take control of their health while not fearing their job is at stake.

Seeking therapy or making it a point to exercise every day also helps remedy signs of burnout while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

And remember, no job is worth your sanity or your health. Take control and make yourself a priority.