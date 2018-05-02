Swimming with a Shark, Barbara Corcoran Star of Shark Tank

Last week Lea Woodford and I had the honorer of hearing one of the stars from the ABC show Shark Tank Show, Barbara Corcoran, speak about her road to success. She is an amazing storyteller and whimsical, light hearted beauty with moxie and a dominant business sense.

The Shark Tank Star shared with us the stories from her childhood of being one of 10 kids in her family, the struggles with school and the adventures of leaving the humble small town life for the big city. Going through twenty two jobs before the age of twenty three until she hit success with Corcoran real estate where she made her mark as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the county.

When Barbara talked about her passion to support women in business and the concept of breaking the mold, she was not just inspirational but you could feel her passion for this calling.

She spoke about her struggles of overcoming the challenges of being a woman in a male dominant world of real estate in New York, giving you a sense as if you were there with her on the journey. Barbara has a knack for bouncing back when her back is against the wall and putting a spin on things that create opportunities that others wouldn’t see.

Barbara had a special gift to see people’s talents even if they didn’t know it was of value. Building her company from a small business to an empire took creativity and support form a beautiful team of people that she truly valued. Barbara knew how to cultivate these talents and use it to build a dream team that was unstoppable.

The journey through the deep water of Shark Tank…Barbara told us the story about someone else almost getting the opportunity to be on Shark Tank and how she didn’t give up. The power of perseverance, even when you think it over, is a true talent especially when you can do it in a confident, playful way like she did. In her book, Shark Tales, she gives a more in-depth story about the experience of writing the letter to the producer, it emanated her confidence, skill be creative and to never give up that secured her position in Shark Tank.

Here are some of the golden nuggets of wisdom that I took away from Barbara’s event;

Perception creates reality. When she shared this, she spoke about her struggles to play with the big boys in her industry. She had to create the illusion of being a success before she had achieved it.

Be a good talent reader. Look for talents in people and find the skills you need to help create a balanced business structure was one of many keys to her success. Sometimes people apply for positions that don’t fit, but can you see their gifts and how it can create an opportunity?

Be playful with your business. Being too serious blocks creativity and increases employee turnover. This concept created a pool of talented people knocking down her door to get in on the opportunity to be a part of the team. This also kept her current team creative and established camaraderie among the diverse personalities.

When Lea asked her what advice she had for Women Entrepreneurs, Barbara said…

She had two things:

Women need to have confidence to ask for what they need and to take credit for what they accomplished. She elaborated on how men don’t struggle with this sense of value and it is essential in order to stand out from the competition and to get ahead.



If you want to get a little bit of this creative wisdom for yourself I highly recommend reading her book Shark Tales or check out her website, www.barbaracorcoran.com