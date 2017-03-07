Everything you need to know about “A Day Without a Woman”

Time to strike! According to womensmarch.com Wednesday March 8th is officially, “A Day Without a Woman.”

The strike as it’s being called is a reaction, and retaliation after the world wide women’s march movement on January 21st 2017 created by the same parent group.

In their about section, the women’s march movement clearly states. “We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all.”

So, what do you need to do to take part in this March?

This strike has been separated into several movements, all to help showcase how important women are to the global economy, society, and family life. The organization says.

Anyone, anywhere, can join by making March 8th A Day Without a Woman, in one or all of the following ways:

Women take the day off, from paid and unpaid labor Avoid shopping for one day (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses). Wear RED in solidarity with A Day Without A Woman

It is important if you chose to strike to remember to be civil, respectful, and kind to yourself and others.

According to the Guiding Principles for the movement, “Avoid internal violence of the spirit as well as external physical violence. The nonviolent attitude permeates all aspects of the campaign. It provides a mirror type reflection of the reality of the condition to one’s opponent and the community at large. Specific activities must be designed to maintain a high level of spirit and morale during a nonviolent campaign.”

Now this strike has been receiving a lot of criticism lately, from various news sources saying that the strike itself is an example of white feminism at it’s prime.

I can understand that point of view, the upper class feminists have the luxury to take a day off, but that does not make them any less feminist just because they have not suffered the same way others have.

Feminism is based on equality, not skin color, or wage, so if you feel you are unequal Strike. Don’t push others down for trying to make a difference.

Finally, what if you can’t take the day off, well…that’s OK!

Truly count as a feminist I don’t discriminate against you or your lifestyle. I understand that everyone has a different path she must need in this life and sometimes that means having to work when others don’t.

However, you can still take part in the strike, by being engaged, grateful, and present for the women in your life.

Women’s streak is a time to take stock of all the amazing things with and accomplish, and especially all the things that are government, society, and families take for granted. Use your day to appreciate women. Appreciate the woman brings you your large coffee to get through the day, I appreciate the woman who sit next to you at work and say thank you to the woman bagging your groceries at the end of the day.

We are lucky to live in America where women are not beaten, or killed but women are still persecuted for different reasons. So use the voice you can use during strike day and make everyone around you aware of the amazing state of the world, due to women!

Remember, stay safe, share the hashtag, and share your worth!