Mattel Aims To Inspire Young Girls With New Barbie Collection

A set of strong women are getting their own Barbie to teach young girls they can reach for the stars and be whoever they want to be in life.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie, has unveiled their new collection featuring Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo, and Katherine Johnson.

The lineup is part of Mattel’s newest Barbie doll collection called “Inspiring Women” and features historical women of the past.

The three inspiring dolls also come with educational material sharing the stories of who each woman was and their contributions to society.

And the lineup won’t end there. Mattel plans to release more dolls modeled after courageous and inspiring women of history.

The idea sparked after Mattel surveyed 8,000 mothers and found out 86 percent are worried about the type of role models their daughters are being exposed to, according to CNN.

Not only did Mattel respond by creating their “Inspiring Women” Barbie dolls, they also added to their “Shero” Barbie doll collection.

The “Shero” Barbie dolls are modeled after inspiring contemporary women, and its newest addition is gold medalist Chloe Kim. Patty Jenkins, director of “Wonder Woman,” was also part of the collection released this week.

The goal of each new line of dolls is to encourage young girls to follow their dreams and have positive women role models to look up to.

Each woman who is part of the collection shares one thing in common, the ability to shatter through the glass ceiling and forge a path in this world.

As more women are advocating for and creating change, it’s imperative the next generations see just how much women can accomplish in an otherwise male-driven society.

Having positive role models of the past and present encourage young girls to fight for their rights and challenge the system that tells them they cannot succeed in an environment that is primarily consisting of men.

The full collections are available for purchase on Barbie’s website.