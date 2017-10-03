Stronger Together When We Stand Together

When things go wrong and tragedy arises, it’s easy to feel discouraged, fearful, and overwhelmed. With all of the recent events that have occurred, it’s important to remember what makes our nation stand strong. We have to be strong for each other and remember the power that we hold. We’re empowered to love and show compassion, to help those in need. With that we also have the power to trust that even when harmful events strike and try to tear us down, our light and love can shine through. Tragedy is inevitable, and as heart breaking as these past couple of weeks have been, there is still hope because we can decide to love.

Take this time to think about how you can make a difference in another person’s life. Humility is essential for humanity. Be humble and mindful of the things that you have the authority to change or impact. I know things may look bleak right now, but make sure you are encouraged and stay positive. Life is too short to live in fear or with hate in our hearts. Be at peace, knowing everything will be ok within time. Love because without it we will never see the progression we wish to see. We all have something to offer, and if we can use that for the good of others, over time we will reap the benefits.

Despite the chaos that may be happening around the world, we have to remember that we as people embody traits that can help us rise above the tragedy. Now more than ever, is when we need to come together and help one another. Whether that is lending a helping hand, showing compassion, or praying, we need to unite as one. So where does that start? It begins with one person. When one person stands tall, they provoke change. When we all stand tall together, we create change. So rise above the chaos, and don’t feel defeated. If you want things to be different, then make a difference. The time is now, so take action.

Like Mahatma Gandhi once shared, ” If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him.”