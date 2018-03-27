The March For Our Lives Shouts, “Enough Is Enough!”

On March 24, thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., to march in solidarity for new gun legislation.

But this march was unlike any I’ve been to. This march was special because it was spearheaded by today’s youth who are calling B.S. on school shootings being a norm, or gun violence being what their generation is known for.

Most of the presenters were under 20 years old. Most expereinced first hand the traumatic and life long effects gun violence has on someone’s life. Most know what it’s like to run from an active shooter while on their way to class.

A new generation is learning to live with not feeling safe at school. I remember after September 11, 2001, every time a low flying plane came by my house, I looked to see if it was going to crash before my eyes. When the fire department’s siren went off I was keenly aware of how long it lasted.

My fears dissipated rather quickly, but this generation does not have that luxury. The gun violence doesn’t only affect those who are victims, it forever changes their family, their friends, and so many who never even knew them, like myself.

I have heard the comments that they are just kids, they are full of themselves, and they are not mature enough to make these kinds of commitments or understand all of the circumstances surrounding the problem.

For those you who are more concerned with judging others than listening, how many of you have had your friend’s brains splattered on you? How many have run from a shooter wondering in each long second whether the next bullet will hit you?

There were some interesting talking points during the march that were eye-opening. The Parkland students knew one reason they were being listened to was because they come from affluent neighborhoods, but they also used their privilege to provide a platform for those who have otherwise been silenced.

The students reminded everyone that regardless of race, gender or socio-economic status, this issue is about life and death. Violence does not discriminate, and the stage was shared with those less fortunate who normally don’t get the opportunity to express their disdain, fear, and plea for change.

Another big talking point was for gun safety, not gun confiscation. Not one student proposed violating the Second Amendment and banning all firearms. Instead, the students called for banning assault weapons, and having stricter regulations and background checks.

They backed up their arguments with statistics showing how many lives would be saved with a ban on assault weapons, and reminded marchers this is not a republican or democrat issue, it’s a life and death issue, and 90 percent of Americans support background checks. There is no one solution that will cure the problem, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take the first step.

“I was born only one year before Columbine, so I have never really known a world without regular school shootings. Knowing how little those in power seem to value the lives of the victims is utterly and completely depressing. The numbing repetition of news coverage almost lulls you into a state of grim acceptance that maybe this is just the way things are,” Claire Pullen, 19, said.

Pullen said Parkland felt different and she was inspired by the leadership and determination shown by the survivors. She decided to create a poster representing the hope for change these young activists want to see.

“I wanted to capture that feeling of inspiration, determination, and empowerment through art.”

Her goal was to capture a positive side of the movement despite the driving force behind it being so tragic. Using bright, warm and eye-catching colors, Pullen wanted her art to represent hope for the change that is to come.

Students-turned-activists David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, and Delaney Tarr are at the forefront, but Pullen also wanted to acknowledge those who lost their lives in past shootings, including the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

“Politicians who feel it appropriate to talk down to these students as if they’re less than equal citizens forget that very soon those same students will be exercising their right to vote,” Pullen said.

In the words of suffragist Lavinia Dock in 1917, “What is the potent spirit of youth? Is it not the spirit of revolt, of rebellion against senseless and useless and deadening things? … The old stiff minds must give way. The old selfish minds must go. Obstructive reactionaries must move on. The young are at the gates!”