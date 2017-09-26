San Fransisco Votes Only Rescue Dogs To Be Sold In Pet Stores

San Fransisco just made leaps and bounds in an attempt to help fight the war against puppy mills.

The San Fransisco Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to amend the city’s health code during the spring legislative session, according to the Huffington Post.

The amendment states that pet stores cannot sell dogs or cats from any organization or unlicensed breeder other than rescue organizations and shelters, and that animals younger than 8 weeks old cannot be sold in stores.

The amendment does not, however, prevent licensed breeders who comply with the state’s breeding laws to sell to pet stores.

The amendment aims to help fight the dependency pet stores have created with large scale breeding lots known as puppy mills. Puppy mills are known for being inhumane, unethical, and not in compliance with state or federal law when it comes to animal health and safety.

Mills are often found to be cruel and abusive toward the animals, and many die due to overbreeding and unlivable conditions.

And it’s no secret that many pet stores and corporate chains stock their windows with puppies and kittens from puppy mills. It is a way to keep store shelves stocked with an abundance of merchandise all year long.

But the consumer mindset has allowed places like mills to adopt unethical and inhumane methods in order to keep their orders full.

As a result, many states have tried to implement legislation to fight mill production and business. But the main lifeline to puppy mill staying in operation comes from pet stores.

Now, states have decided to amend laws or pass new bills that prevent pet stores from buying animals from puppy mills, hoping the dent created in the supplier’s pockets will eventually force them to close down mill operations.

San Fransisco is one of 6 cities that have implemented similar legislation. Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Chicago, and Philadelphia all have laws stating that animals sold in pet stores must come from local shelters or rescue organizations.

Not only will this legislation help prevent puppy mills from gaining business, it will also help county shelters and rescue groups place hundreds of animals into forever homes.