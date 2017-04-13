Tasty Fruits and vegetables safe to feed your dog

Can you feel that? The spring air is here. The days are warmer and people are breaking out the patio furniture to enjoy before it gets too hot.

And while you and your pooch enjoy the spring days, here are some yummy fruits and vegetables you can safely enjoy together.

Carrots: This fun, crunchy vegetable is great for your dog’s teeth, and are high in fiber and beta-carotene.

Broccoli: Broccoli is safe for dogs in small quantities. Think of this veggie as an occasional treat more than an everyday snack. Although they are high in vitamin C, they can cause dogs to have some gas, so monitor the broccoli intake.

Cucumbers: This refreshing veggie is especially good for dogs who are overweight or on a diet. Cucumbers have almost no carbohydrates, and are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals.

Celery: The crunch will be fun for your dog, but the heart health benefits are greater. It even helps freshen their breath, too.

Apples: Great for the fiber and low protein, apples are a good choice especially for senior dogs. They are high in vitamin A and C as well.

Oranges: Peel them and remove the seeds and this citrus is a great snack for your pup. Of course, they are packed with vitamin C.

Watermelon: Remove the rind and seeds and this snack is perfect for the hot summer days. Watermelon is primarily water so it will help keep your pup hydrated.

Strawberries: This fruit is high in an enzyme that can help whiten your dog’s teeth while providing them with fiber and vitamin C. Strawberries are high in sugar so this is another fun snack that should be given in moderation.

Blueberries: Packed with antioxidants, blueberries are a great snack to enjoy.

Pineapple: Do you like Pina Coladas? Your pup just might, and their version comes in the form of pineapples. Chunks of peeled pineapple are great for your pooch, and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Pear: High in copper, vitamins and fiber, pears are a great snack. Just remember to remove the seeds and pit first.

Peaches: Remove the pit and this fruit is ready to go. Little pieces of pear are a fun and refreshing snack for your pup.

Raspberries: Packed with anti-inflammatories, this fruit is great for senior dogs. They are high in fiber, manganese, and vitamin C.

Mango: Mangos are loaded with vitamins, potassium and beta-carotene. Remove the skin and pit and this is another fabulous fruit to enjoy on warm, sunny days.