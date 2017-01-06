What To Do If Your Cat Breaks A Bone

I woke up this morning thinking it was going to be a regular Friday. I had the day off today, and was planning to get some work done peacefully at home. However, my morning of peace was immediately shattered when I went outside to feed my beloved cat Bologna. She is usually waiting at the door for her morning meal and rarely misses a day.

I immediately began to worry and searched around for her. I eventually made my way to the front yard, and heard a faint little meow when I called for her name. Under one of the cars was my little fur baby, curled up, and clearly shaken. I called to her, hoping she would come out from under the car as she usually does. She would’t budge. I went inside and grabbed a piece of turkey, thinking it would entice her to come out from her hiding space so I could get a look at her. Normally, my cat will do anything for food. However, the turkey did nothing…. and I knew something was definitely out of the ordinary.

I finally decided I had to use force (a very gentle force) to get her to come. I needed to figure out why she was being so skittish. I reached under the car, grabbed her by the scruff, and slowly slid her over to me. As I picked her up, I immediately realized she was cradling her right paw tightly

against her body. I took her inside and slowly set her down. She immediately began limping over to the nearest hiding spot. Was my cat’s paw broken or fractured? Did she just hurt a tendon? I was freaking out and wanted answers.

Veterinary Care- Faster but Pricier Option

I began immediately calling the local vets in the area to see what we could do… however, the options weren’t very cheap. Most veterinarians will cost around $30 to $50 for a check up/exam (which isn’t that bad at all). But what really made me second guess going to the vet was the $220 x-rays my cat would have to get to diagnose the problem. Then, after doing some research online, I found many websites pricing leg/paw surgery around $2,000. Vetinfo.com says that “a typical leg fracture repair will cost $2,700.”

If you have $2,000+ to spend on your fur baby alone, then by all means, take them to the vet immediately. However, if you are in a financial rut (I’m a poor college student) then this option might not be one you can take. A $50 checkup, $220 x-rays, and then $2,700 for possible repair surgery makes over $3,000 in medical bills for your pet… plus whatever medications they need after the surgery, and for the check up later on.

So, while saving up money to get your fur baby fixed, you can splint your cat’s leg yourself in the meantime. This will buy you about a week to gather the funds you will need.

Help Your Cat Heal- Splint Their Broken Bone Until You Can Get Them Professional Help

Every time one of my kitties has gotten hurt, I have done my part to help them heal themselves. This time, I have wrapped and splinted my cat’s paw to keep further injury from happening. I found an amazing step-by-step tutorial that you can follow too on how to splint your cat’s leg. So grab another person, and get to fixing your kitty cat!

You can find that step by step tutorial HERE! It is a 10 step process on how to set, wrap, and secure your cat’s broken paw or leg. All of the supplies needed can be bought at Walmart or online on Amazon.

Having a cat break a bone is a terrible thing. So if it happens to you, I just hope you help your little companion as well as you can!