Wisdom can come at the most unexpected moments

Have you ever had a moment when you are saying something that you feel is valuable then realized you don’t know where this was going? Or why you’re even talking about it?

Yep, gotta love those moments. This is where we climb up into our head and say… “Where the heck am I going with this?” “Ugh, I sound like an idiot” or “I am such a moron!”

Or how about a time when you are dressed inappropriately for the event and people look at you like your nuts…

Like this time where I’m walking into my daughter’s school with my yoga clothes on, again. I can feel the eyes glaring at me from all the other moms and the thoughts from all the dads. I know If I had just taken an extra minute to change my clothes I wouldn’t be in this situation. But I had chosen to take the time to listen to one of the fellow yogis talk about her struggles around her relationship. So now I’m in the school in an uncomfortable situation and I find myself in my head saying… “Really, do you always have to embarrass your kids? You’re always late and don’t have your (insert favorite insult) together? Your such a bad mom!”

I’m not going to hide it, I too find myself at times living out the thoughts of the perception of others at times when I feel exposed.

It can be a challenge to be who we are, keeping up with the activities and demands of everyday life. These moments aren’t special to any person but the one who makes up the story in their head. We are very hard on ourselves and sometimes we are unconscious about it and other times we are verbal to expose our fears of being seen. These moments can be gifts if we can learn to let go of who we think we should be and celebrate who we are. Not that I’m saying to be irresponsible with our actions but recognize perfection comes from imperfection.

Let me explain. One day. I was sitting with my daughter and she was sharing how she felt about her wacky mom… Now you may think this is a trap if she loves you she wouldn’t say hurtful things. Well, my kids tell me exactly like it is. They are very kind and truthful, but the truth can hurt! So I braced myself for the worst as she shared. To my delight, she spoke about with me how fun it is to have a mom that isn’t like all the other moms. Wow, with a huge sigh of relief I decided to FIRE myself from thinking about this anymore and just love the unique way I am. Little people are so wise!

Relationships are hard, but the one we have with ourselves is the hardest one we have. In order to have a healthy relationship with another person, we must look at how we treat ourselves. Be loving to yourself and learn to laugh and let your negative internal chatter be a sidekick to finding your way. Hand yourself a pink slip on trying to be perfect!