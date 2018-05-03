Are you a lazy hunter? Or are you chasing one?

We have all heard of the Netflix and chill, dates that are at the house… “Let’s watch the game at my place” or “This TV doesn’t work in here, let’s watch it in my room on the bed” …

I’m thinking… Wow, do I look that dumb? Does this work for you?

Here is another one of my favorites… “You’re not like the other girls.” This may be true but what was the intention behind the statement? Was it said at the beginning of the date? Or after a deep talk?

It reminds me of the creepy guy in the 60’s with his bushy eyebrows, thick mustache, hairy chest popping out of his shirt, with a gold chain, saying… Let’s go back to my place, babe… wink, wink.

Now, it’s not just the guys, the girls are no better on this one. “If the guys can sleep around with anyone then why can’t girls” and some girls create hints that are too subtle for a man to pick up on.

By having a moving target with their boundaries, men get confused. They feel manipulated and that women don’t know what they want.

For better or worse, women are the makers and keepers of the boundaries and the men are to respect them.

If he doesn’t respect the boundaries then you know he’s not safe, if you don’t place a boundary and hold it he will know you aren’t safe. Above all, we both need boundaries to know who we are and how to connect.

In both men and women, the mixed signs we give off to each other keep us lost and confused. And since there is an endless option of people to date the attention span and the depth of relationships stay short and shallow.

I feel this is a serious epidemic, my office is filled with people sharing with me how “There are just no deep people out there”.

I feel the real problem is that people haven’t gotten invested in a real connection because it’s easier to just have a surface one. It’s time to tow the line of accountability and responsibility. At some point, we must stop the craziness and respect each other.

We all want the same thing… Love!

It’s simple but we make it complicated.

We will have to roll up the proverbial sleeves and get messy.

Let love in and own our shortcomings, take a risk and live life to its fullest.

We must learn to communicate, dig our heels in and get invested in someone to learn more and find the relationship that works for us.

If we live in fear of getting hurt you will continue to find relationships that will validate this fact.