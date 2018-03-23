How To Start Dating Again

When was your last first date? Was it just the other day, or are you like some of us ladies out there and it’s been over a few years and counting?

For some of us, myself included, getting back on to the dating wagon can be a scary and daunting task.

Not only does the dating world change with the release of every new dating app, but it’s also nerve wracking to allow yourself to be vulnerable after years of just doing your own thing.

But eventually, a nice young man will ask you out to dinner and you will feel ready to accept his offer. You will be ready to get back out there and go on a first date.

So, it has been a while and you’re not sure what to expect. For starters, remember to just be yourself and allow the night to flow naturally.

Don’t feel pressure to sell yourself, justify the $300 dollars you spent on your cat’s new princess bed, or say you love to rock climb when you’ve never even been hiking.

In other words, don’t force yourself to like what he likes or claim you have the same interests. In order to get to know someone you have to be honest with who you are and be okay with who you are getting to know.

Sometimes we feel pressure to try and be likable or be agreeable but in turn you are not staying true to yourself. Be you! The right person will like you for who you are.

A good rule of thumb when on a first date is to watch how many glasses of wine you drink during the evening. It can be all too tempting to order a second or third glass to help calm the nerves, but then you risk getting tipsy with clouded judgement.

Stay composed and have one, maybe two, drinks then call it quits. Order a coffee with dessert instead of the Prosecco.

Be willing to ask him questions, keep the topics light and fun, and just enjoy a night out with someone new. Even if the date doesn’t turn into a second or third, you still got the opportunity to enjoy someone’s company and socialize.

Going on a date when you haven’t been on one in a while can be fun and exciting. And be proud of yourself for jumping back on the wagon!