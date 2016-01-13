Decoding a man’s signals will put you ahead in the dating game. Once a man sees you, he begins to assess and evaluate you immediately. 55% of his initial impression of you will be based on your appearance and body language, 38% on your style and the way you carry yourself, and 7% on verbal communication.

Body language is a great way to test the waters and to avoid embarrassment or possible rejection. It can also signal interest, acceptance, or disinterest without much risk. Unlike the spoken word, body language is honest and can’t be faked. Here are a few cues to help you assess a man’s interest level.

1. The Glance

The first glance from across a crowded room can be the beginning of an incredible relationship. When your eyes meet for the first time, he should hold your eyes longer than the normal social acknowledgment. (Not more than 10 seconds– or it becomes the stalker stare). A guy may look

away, but if interested he will quickly bring his gaze back to yours. If you are interested in knowing more, then follow the man’s lead and mirror his actions. The initial eye contact will determine whether or not he will make a move.

2. The suppressed smile

Many men tend to be shy when it comes to making eye contact with a woman that they feel a strongly attracted to. You have definitely intrigued a guy if you catch him looking at you and then he suddenly looks away, when he sees that he’s been caught. If you find yourself attracted to the guy then encourage him- flash him a little smile back. It takes some of the pressure off of him if he see’s that you are receptive to his interest.

3. Adam’s Apple Giveaway

The most confident guy in the world can be come nervous or anxious when you rattle his cage. If there is an intense attraction and you make him nervous you can see the telltale signs such as blushing or the bobbing of his Adam’s apple. It is a dead give away and he is nervous and worried about making a good impression on you. The physical anxiety and nervousness will cause his “Adam’s apple” to start going up and down. This only happens however when he is nervous and it won’t happen unless there is an intense attraction.

4. Open or Closed postures

If a guy folds his arms it means that he is uncomfortable and is consciously trying to create a barrier between himself and you. When his posture is open and no barrier is formed than he is inviting you into his personal space. His shoulders can also tell you how relaxed he is. If your guy is standing tall and his shoulders are forward then he is relaxed and confident. The most important part of being open or closed is actually in the “act” of opening or closing. When your guy opens or closes he is responding to a change in his thoughts or feelings, which a direct result of his conversation or interaction with you.

5. Possessive Gestures

If a guy wants your time and your undivided attention, he will want to single you out and separate you from the rest of the crowd. He will often try standing in front of you so that other people can’t see you, or he will become bolder and rest his arm in the back of your chair to try and mark his territory.

6. Initiating Contact

A nice guy will be very respectful when it comes to physical contact. Your first contact will be very subtle and could almost be considered accidental. He may brush your shoulder slightly, bump your knee with his own or make some other contact that you may barely notice.

Subconsciously, however, this is a sign that the guy is interested in getting to know you better.

Men and Women flirt differently through body language. This can sometimes lead to incorrect assumptions or hurt feelings. In order to correctly interpret a guy’s body language and flirting techniques you must understand his signals. By studying and learning the male body language signals you will increase your opportunities for dating and relationship success.