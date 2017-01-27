Why You REALLY Need To Give The Good Guy A Chance

I’ve been noticing a worrisome trend in some of the women that surround me in my life as of late. Now, let me start off by saying that the women I let be a part of my circle are all strong, smart, successful, and independent people of all ages. However, the trend I have been noticing in these ladies, and in myself as well, is that they are dating men that are just plainly not worth their time. And what is even more frustrating is that almost every one of these ladies has a close admirer that would be a much better suitor. These suitors are described, for lack of a better term, as the “good guy/best friend” in their lives.

Since I am being honest here, I too have one of those”good guys” in my presence. Until recently, I had this man strictly living in the friend zone for almost a decade with no intention of actually dating. Nonetheless, after having bad experience after bad experience with loser men, I convinced myself to give my male friend, who has spoiled me since the day we met, a chance to casually date me. And let me tell you… it has been one of the greatest relationship-related decisions I have made in years.

So, with that being said, I just wanted to remind you women out there to pay attention to the men that treat you well, even if you don’t think you are attracted to them. For all intensive purposes, you might never look at them with the affection they look at you with, and that is perfectly fine. However, you might one day come to find yourself loving him as much as he has loved you.

Now, I’m not telling you to date a man just because he treats you nicely… that would be unfulfilling for both parties. Yet, if there has been a man in your life who you have always felt a little sweet toward, but you have never considered giving him a chance, just give it a try! What is the harm in giving a good guy the opportunity to win your true affection?

Also, what I have come to notice the older I have gotten is that attraction isn’t always as instantaneous as I once thought. I have found myself falling

for a man over time, even if I was initially not interested at all. The same is true for the guy I am seeing now. We have been been the best of friends for many years, and I have always adored his personality. He is the kind of man who always challenges me intellectually, makes me laugh like a goon, is always showering me in complements, and is willing to drop everything to enjoy my company. I don’t know how you feel, but that sounds like a pretty worthy suitor to me. Yet, for the majority of our friendship, I was so against giving him a chance because he wasn’t my “type.” He wasn’t the 6 foot+ tall, dark, and handsome type of man I am normally attracted to. So for years I let that shallow view of him aesthetically keep me from giving him the opportunity to fully treat me like a queen.

If you take anything at all away from this rambling article, I just want you to stop and think for a moment about the “guy friend” in your life who loves you more than the Earth itself. If he has been dying to take you out on a date just once, why not give it a shot? If you still want to remain just as friends afterwards, make that clear. But who knows, you might find out he has been the real man of your dreams all along– you just had to give him the opportunity to prove it.