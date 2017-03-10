I love Hamilton, the amazing, revolutionary musical by Lin Manuel Miranda.

The 2016 musical by Miranda explores the life of immigrant founding father Alexander Hamilton through Hip-Hop; It’s outstanding, addictive and informative.

Hamilton’s rise to success has created a crazy following and obsession for the musical and it’s creative genius “found father” Lin Manuel Miranda.

Now, I don’t want to pull a Christopher Columbus up in here and say I discovered something when actually thousands of people before me had, but let’s be real I am pulling up my boat and docking in this Lin Manuel Miranda crazy, because…I’ve actually be in awe of his work since I was 13. So in other words I Columbased Miranda.

That’s right! 13 year old Monica saw the brilliance in Lin Manuel way before his 2016 hit…all the way back in 2009.

I was 13 and my sister and I were babysitting for several kids on our street, as PBS lovers we know the best entertainment to calm the clan down was some good old Public Television. We tuned on PBS and the Electric company started playing and that’s when I first saw the brown eyed god that is Lin Manuel, rapping about vowels on a kids show.

In the years following my sister and I would frequently text one another Lin’s lyrics to that Electric Company jam… little did we know one day our favorite PBS rapper would one day win a Tony!

All jokes aside, I truly think Lin Manuel is the Shakespeare of our time, a creative genius who knows how to listen to his heart and his inner story in order to create the best narratives. Anyone would be lucky to work with him or learn from his work.

So, if you’re new to the game or have loved Lin for a long time check out these 5 things Lin Manuel Miranda did before Hamilton.

1)Electric Company

“Silent E is a ninja, the Silent E he will getcha!” So, it’s time to look at where you are and where you started from with this 2009 clip of Lin’s role in the PBS series Electric Company.

2) FreeStyle Love Supreme

Get ready for an amazing rap adventure. FreeStyle Love Supreme takes the best musical elements of “Whose line is it anyway” and transforms that into an entire rap show. The best part? You will be introduced to the early life of some of the greatest wrap talents, some who are now in Hamilton!

3)Collegehumor

Featuring most of the cast of FreeStyle Love Supreme, this hilarious rap battle show’s that Lin was peddling and constantly working outside of every gig he had. Nice going!

4) 65th Tony Awards

In an effort to write the best ever tony awards, Lin and Tommy Kail wrote a rap for Neil Patrick Harris in live time! It’s a testament to his skill and good graces under pressure.

5) In the Heights

If you are in love with Hamilton, then you will for sure fall in love with “In the Heights” It won the Tony Award for Best Musical and for Best Original Score[1] and the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. I’ve always love this musical for it’s creative soundtrack, vibrant story, and Lin Manuel seal of charm and creativity.

Thanks for all the late nights raping with my sister because of your dedication to lyrics, facts, and a sick beat. Here’s to hoping I get to work with you one day in the future!