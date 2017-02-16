A Playlist For Self Love

Valentine’s day is over, which means that couple appreciation is now back to being just between you and your boo.

Just because the day of couple love is over doesn’t mean you have to stop the focus on love. Why not use the rest of February as a dedication to your own, self love.

Self love is an amazing journey and it can be as simple as a turning up a new song, and allowing yourself to experience all the wonderful, and phenomenal things about who you are

What’s better than turing an entire month into a new discovery for self love.

As the assistant News Director for a local radio station, and a DJ for a morning show, what better way to spread self love than with music.

I hope you look through these songs, let them really impact you, and take time this month to focus on your own journey of self love.

Here are my favorite songs that helped me learn about self love.

India.Arie – I Am Not My Hair ft. Akon

This incredible song by India Arie is more than just a narrative about the struggles of Black hair in a dominated with hair obsessed society, it’s about redefining who you are based on how you look.

You are not your hair, and you are not this skin. I have been known to play this song on repeat for hours as I jump around singing each time more and more out of breath but with a re-ned sense of my inner self.

Jessie J – Who You Are

One of my favorite songs for international love and motivation. This incredible ballad by artist JEssie J explore all the intrinsic things we often push aside when we forget how incredible we are.

Sit down, listen, cry, and known you are loved.

Because “It’s okay not to be okay”

Janelle Monáe – Q.U.E.E.N. feat. Erykah Badu

Sometimes I forgot how freaking bad ass I am and this reminds me that I’m a Queen. This sick beat makes me just give it all up, dance, and be my incredible self!

Kool & the Gang – Celebration

Want to keep celebrating. Do it! Celebrate how great you are, sure you make mistakes you’re human but take 5 minutes and just celebrate you I promise you will walk away from this song feeling better about yourself.

Sara Bareilles – Uncharted

This is my go to getting ready song. It’s how I start every playlist for myself. When I listen to this song I feel like I’m in my own 80’s movie where I get to decide my own fate. I listen to this song and feel vibrant about life and my own ability to navigate my life.

Wayne Brady – All Naturally

There is nothing better than being your own authentic self, and that’s what this song is. It’s not your normal love or sexy bedroom song. It’s all about being your raw-natural self and I love it, plus Wayne Brady is one sexy man and I could listen to him singing about how naturally beautiful I am all day.

“Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj (feat. Beyoncé)

Sometimes you just need to feel yourself, in all aspects of that word 😉

So go on, as it says in the song

I stopped the world.

Male or female, it make no difference.

I stop the world, world stop…

Carry on.

Be Ok-Ingrid Michaelson

This song is so wonderfully self assuring to know that you, and I, and the world are just going to “Be Okay”

Yael Naim – New Soul

Okay, so you might think this song is a sounds like a car comerical, and you’re right. That’s because the catchy beat was picked up by the media in a moment, but IF you allow yourself a moment to really think about the lyrics you will fall in love. This song really explores what a means to be a human soul.

My Shot – Hamilton the Musical

The hit musical “Hamilton” by Lin-Manuel Miranda brings with it non-stop hits. Every second of music is a beautiful journey. This song, has been my own musical and self confidence journey. I encourage you to listen, and just remember. It’s your life, it’s your self love don’t throw away your shot