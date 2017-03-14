“Adulting” You Can Go To School For That?

Adulting. A world that was named the 2016 world of the year.

Urban Dictionary, my go to for all the latest words defines adulting as “Adulting (v): to do grown up things and hold responsibilities such as, a 9-5 job, a mortgage/rent, a car payment, or anything else that makes one think of grown ups.”

According to Cosmo, In the past year, the term “adulting” has increased in usage by 700 percent on Twitter and it’s about to grow a little more…

Now you can take classes, graduate, and learn from an adulting school. Granted you might have to do a little auditing independently to register, pay for it, and go to class on time, but yay for you one step closer to adulting.

The adulting school, based in oregon was started by two friends Rachel Weinstein, a psychotherapist and Katie Brunelle a teacher. The school with online classes, and a large social media presence promises to help with anything from personal finance to cooking classes. All to help your journey of Adulting.

Katie and Rachel’s adulting school has been featured on the New York Times, The guardian, and Cosmo just to name a few.

If you want to know how your GPA would hold up in Adulting School you can take their test for you Adulting IQ.

Now, as someone who grew up with two parents who run their own business and a professional chef for a sister I think I’m pretty good in the self care, financial area of adulation, but you never know.

So SmartFem viewers I took the quiz to see my IQ and here were my thoughts and results.

The test ranges in categories asking basic yes no questions about a variety of subjects.

Some questions were things like. “I know when to use which form of correspondence (e.g. text, phone call, etc.)” I answered Yes.

Other questions were things like. “ I can follow a resume template and know how to make my skills stand out.” This came from the career section and I also answered yes.

I answered No on the question “Overall, I’m kind to myself.” in the mental health category because sometimes I put too much pressure on myself and no to “I know how to check the air pressure in a tire and add air as needed,” because I am not car savy.

This was just a small selection of the quiz which when done I felt rather confident in. I missed a lot of questions in the car, section, health, and organization section which I’m aware are already weakness of mine.

However I was proud over all to mostly answer yes on financial, cooking, job skills and other categories.

How did I do?

When done I was given this result “You’re Calling Your Parents a Little Too Often”

Honestly that’s true but…it offended me how this answer was worded. I have an amazing relationship with my mom so maybe don’t de-emphasize parent child relationships but one’s inability to independently do work.

Overall I’m still a little skeptical for myself on adulting school but I see the amazing benefits it could give hundreds of people I know, and heck I might consider signing up for an organization class.

Worried about being too old to go to adulting school? Well the website clearly states the answer to that is, “Never! We believe that everyone hits Adulting Milestones throughout their life. Times where we are faced with needing to know some piece of information that we haven’t run into yet. Changes in health insurance, legal matters, dealing with a death in the family, retirement… Empowered adults are life-long learners.”

Learn more at: www.theadultingschool.com/enroll