ASU Food Pantry Helps Feed Hungry Students

Nestled under the Downtown ASU Phoenix Dorms is a food pantry for hungry students

With the swipe of a student ID ASU students now have access to a free food pantry on campus.

The “Pitchfork Pantry” got its start when an ASU survey found that 30% of students are food insecure

Junior Becky Bender shared her favorite items at the pantry

Currently the cheapest meal plan at ASU is $1,300 a semester for only Eight Meals a week

Nico De Bruyn is the Director of Outreach for The ASU Anti-Hunger Coalition and he’s hoping to tackle  student hunger.

The Pitchfork Pantry is currently located in Tempe and Downtown Phoenix campus

Watch the story here:

Author: Monica Sampson

Monica Sampson is a Phoenix based journalist, entertainer and storyteller. Pursuing a double major from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, in broadcast journalism and theater with a pre law minor. Monica understands the power of media to educate, inspire, and inform.

Combining her passion for feminism with her media savvy, Monica has been recognized as an emerging feminist leader in the valley. Monica Sampson has appeared extensively on television and radio discussing feminism, politics, and empowerment; serving as a board member for I Am That Girl, a national organization dedicated to changing stereotypes often associated with women.

She is the assistant news director for KASC Blaze Radio and the co-host of the award winning radio show Mo-Jo In The Morning.

Outside of her professional life, Monica enjoys musicals, bunny rabbits, and singing along to Barbra Streisand.

