ASU Food Pantry Helps Feed Hungry Students

Nestled under the Downtown ASU Phoenix Dorms is a food pantry for hungry students
With the swipe of a student ID ASU students now have access to a free food pantry on campus.
The “Pitchfork Pantry” got its start when an ASU survey found that 30% of students are food insecure
Junior Becky Bender shared her favorite items at the pantry
Currently the cheapest meal plan at ASU is $1,300 a semester for only Eight Meals a week
Nico De Bruyn is the Director of Outreach for The ASU Anti-Hunger Coalition and he’s hoping to tackle student hunger.
The Pitchfork Pantry is currently located in Tempe and Downtown Phoenix campus
