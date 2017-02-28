ASU Food Pantry Helps Feed Hungry Students

Nestled under the Downtown ASU Phoenix Dorms is a food pantry for hungry students

With the swipe of a student ID ASU students now have access to a free food pantry on campus.

The “Pitchfork Pantry” got its start when an ASU survey found that 30% of students are food insecure

Junior Becky Bender shared her favorite items at the pantry

Currently the cheapest meal plan at ASU is $1,300 a semester for only Eight Meals a week

Nico De Bruyn is the Director of Outreach for The ASU Anti-Hunger Coalition and he’s hoping to tackle student hunger.

The Pitchfork Pantry is currently located in Tempe and Downtown Phoenix campus