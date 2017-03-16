ASU Service Dog In Training

According to the Disability resource center at Arizona State University, 1.9% of college students have service animals. What goes into raising a service dog?

Behind the door of this college apartment, is a secret life. Cassie Daly is a Junior at ASU with a usual hobby, Training a service dog named Victor.

Victor is in training to light up the life someone living with a disability. Cornelle University estimates that there are over, 15,000-20,000 service animals in the U.S.

Victor hopes to join those service pups and is only a click away.

“In the home of a disabled person something as simple as opening a door can be difficult, but Victor learns skills through things like buttons. That’s he’ll open a door in the future.”

Daily says the most rewarding part of looking after Victor is the training.

“We also train him on things like helping out around the house. He helps us do laundry he moves stuff from the washer to the dryer. He’ll carry stuff around the house for us we’re training him to clean up his toys at the end of the day. So stuff like that, just makes life easier on a disabled person.” said Daily

In a year Victor will be ready to serve, but for now Daily is happy her college life includes a little puppy love.