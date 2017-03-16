The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

ASU Service Dog In Training

According to the Disability resource center at Arizona State University, 1.9% of college students have service animals. What goes into raising a service dog?

 

Behind the door of this college apartment, is a secret life. Cassie Daly is a Junior at ASU with a usual hobby, Training a service dog named Victor.

Victor is in training to light up the life someone living with a disability.  Cornelle University estimates that there are over, 15,000-20,000 service animals in the U.S.

Victor hopes to join those service pups and is only a click away.

“In the home of a disabled person something as simple as opening a door can be difficult, but Victor learns skills through things like buttons. That’s he’ll open a door in the future.”

Daily says the most rewarding part of looking after Victor is the training.

“We also train him on things like helping out around the house. He helps us do laundry he moves stuff from the washer to the dryer. He’ll carry stuff around the house for us we’re training him to clean up his toys at the end of the day. So stuff like that, just makes life easier on a disabled person.” said Daily

In a year Victor will be ready to serve, but for now Daily is happy her college life includes a little puppy love.

Author: Monica Sampson

Monica Sampson is a Phoenix based journalist, entertainer and storyteller. Pursuing a double major from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, in broadcast journalism and theater with a pre law minor. Monica understands the power of media to educate, inspire, and inform.

Combining her passion for feminism with her media savvy, Monica has been recognized as an emerging feminist leader in the valley. Monica Sampson has appeared extensively on television and radio discussing feminism, politics, and empowerment; serving as a board member for I Am That Girl, a national organization dedicated to changing stereotypes often associated with women.

She is the assistant news director for KASC Blaze Radio and the co-host of the award winning radio show Mo-Jo In The Morning.

Outside of her professional life, Monica enjoys musicals, bunny rabbits, and singing along to Barbra Streisand.

