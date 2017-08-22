Monday, August 21st, marked another notch in the timeline of American history. North America, and a few other parts of the world, experienced a rare solar eclipse that had not been seen since 1979. Thirty eight years later, folks grabbed their UV glasses, welder’s masks, special camera lenses, and migrated outside.

Although Arizona was not in the path of totality, residents were still able to enjoy two thirds of the historical sight. Today the Great American Eclipse began around 9:15am Mountain Standard Time, and lasted until about noon. According to an article on AZ Central, one of the events around the valley was hosted at ASU’s Tempe campus. However, most people just celebrated the solar eclipse from their own yards. All over the news and the internet I saw pictures and video of families using various tools to watch the skies. The majority of people prepared ahead of time with UV glasses, but others got more crafty. Some used old welder’s masks, or made pinhole cameras that projected the view onto other surfaces. There were even people who had thin sheets of UV paper to place over their phone lenses (myself included).

For those of you who missed the eclipse or were not prepared to look up into the sky without burning your retinas, PBS News Hour posted a full video covering the eclipse live. Although the video is about two and a half hours long, it is a convenient way to witness what occurred. Take my advice and skip around the video until you get a solid view/idea of the phenomenon that occurred Monday. Check that video out here!

I also recommend browsing through your social media feeds for fun and interesting pictures posted by friends and family. I was given access to many varied views of the solar eclipse from my families in San Diego and New York, as well as from my friends around the valley.