Follow Up: Mere Mortals And The Women’s March in D.C.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” –Margaret Mead

There is power in numbers and the numbers spoke on Saturday, January 21, at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

The energy was palpable, the crowds were massive, and the space limited as a group of friends marched in solidarity for the preservation of civil rights.

“Marching was more like being pushed along in slow, dense human syrup,” Ann, a marcher in the group, said. There were no worries about safety, only reflections of people being civil, respectful, laughing, talking, singing and chanting.

“I don’t really like crowds, but this one had the loving, lively spirit of women and men determined to continue to press for the issues that are most important to them,” Carrilee said.

Megan, who had never participated in a march before, was unsure what to expect. “It was completely powerful and awe-inspiring. I was reminded that we should never put all of our faith or fear in one person. We have the power to speak up and our voices do count regardless of our differences.”

The March is over, now what?

Change can be created by staying informed about issues, contacting and visiting your state representatives and congressmen, and participating in activities at the local, state, and national levels. During the march people voiced how this country needs more women in our government.

Margaret’s goal is to participate in at least 3 social justice actions every week including walking in a march, making phone calls, and sending emails or letters.

In Pennsylvania there is a group called Tuesdays with Senator Pat Toomey. Participants gather each week and show up at 4 of his satellite offices to discuss a specific topic. This is another great way to participate in voicing opinions and being active in state government.

The Women’s March organizers have started a new campaign called 10 Actions in 100 Days. Each day a new action is completed such as writing letters to state senators.

Our church performed the first of those, writing letters and cards to our elected officials. In one evening a small group of us finished over 100 cards.

If you really want to see change you have to start listening to people whose opinions are different than your own. Finding what works for our country with such a diverse population requires listening to information than doesn’t always align with your own beliefs. Knowledge is the pathway to a peaceful community, nation and world.

“We are united as a movement and as a country by caring for one another, by our mutual welfare, by our concern for som ething called the common good,” Jim McGaw said.

Thank you to Sibyl, Margaret, Megan, Ann, Elizabeth, Carrilee, Jim and Madeline for participating in this part of history and

sharing it with us.

Julie Ann Sullivan is a professional speaker, trainer and author. She’s the host of the internationally streamed podcast, Mere Mortals Unite. For more information visit http://www.julieannsullivan.com/ or http://www.julieannsullivan.com/podcast-show/