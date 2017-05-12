Fun Things To Do For Mom on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and if you’re scrambling for last minute ideas, here are a few activities to do around the Valley to help make her day fun and relaxing.

Send her for a day at the spa

There are a ton of gorgeous spas in Scottsdale that you can send your mom to for a day of relaxation and pampering. The Spa at Camelback Inn, The Spa at Talking Stick Resort, and The Phoenician’s Well Center all have award-winning spas and treatments.

A day full of butterflies at Butterfly Wonderland

This is a great activity for moms, grandmas and small kids to enjoy together. Butterfly Wonderland, located off the 101 freeway and Via de Ventura exit, is having a special where moms get $2.00 off their admission price. They are even giving away a free gift for the first 200 attendees. Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

Have tea in a Victorian tea room

The English Rose Tea Room located in Carefree is an Arizona staple, and a beautiful place to take mom on Mother’s Day. They offer full lunch and tea menus, or you can choose from bite-sized goodies for a light snack with your tea. The Victorian decor makes for a lovely afternoon.

Take her out to the ballgame

The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburg Pirates on Mother’s Day. A great activity for the whole family, tickets start at just $19 a piece. Enjoy some hotdogs, peanuts, and the D-Backs at Chase Field. The first pitch is thrown at 1:10 p.m.

Get crafty at Camelback Flowershop

If your mom loves all things DIY and crafts, the build your own bouquet event hosted by Pith+Marrow is the place for her to be on Sunday. Brunch is included, along with a day full of tips and tricks to building your own floral arrangements and bouquets. The best part is moms get to keep their creation.