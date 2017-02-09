The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Galentines Day, It’s the most feminist day of the year.

Posted By

Galentine’s Day is a holiday Amy Poehler’s Parks and Rec character Leslie Knope created that occurs every year on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine’s Day. As Leslie, herself explains on the show: “Oh it’s only the best day of the year.” (This according to NBC/ Parks and Rec)

I recently started watching Parks and Rec with my boyfriend, I know we’re really late to the game. My recently late night Netflix sessions gave way to a whole new side of T.V turned into a social norm.

“Galentine’s day,” up until watching the original episode of Parks and Rec I was always under the assumption that Galentine’s day, was a dumb holiday, for single people.

 

I’m sorry but I just assumed that Valentine’s day might be losing out to the single people and had poached a broader marketing area, by targeting friends and women.

 

One of the main arguments against Galentine’s day, that I had heard over the years, what the concept that Galentine’s day, was either anti-feminist due to just being about women and not celebrating the equality of all kinds of relationships, anti men and anti couple.

Let me tell you one thing, that’s far from the truth.

Galentine’s day, as I’ve learned to love and appreciate it, is truly a feminist holiday.

Why? In life, we need to celebrate all walks of people and the way they benefit our lives, through every level of love.

Galentine’s day moves beyond the concept that love is a physical act and appreciates all acts of love and kindness through an equal lens.

Galentine’s day, strives to be a relaxing and fun day, and what’s more feminist than self-love, right!

Also, Galentine’s day, allows you to celebrate other women. In Parks and Rec, the main character enjoys a brunch with her best girlfriends where they share their best love stories.

Galentine’s day, it’s anti-man or 100% focus on women talking about men, it’s just women talking about all the best parts of love and enjoying one another’s company.

How often do we get to just celebrate other people, for me, it’s not as regular as I would like?

This February 13th I’m celebrating my first Galentines day, I’m going to thank the women hero’s in my life and celebrate my female friends. Not a gal, don’t be dismayed you can do it too. Why let self-love, lots of chocolate, and fun go to just one gender

Why not go for a Bro-day football game, massage, pizza with pals, or overall relaxing day.

Take time with you Gall’s and Guys and just relish the beauty of a life surrounded by those we love, you never know what could happen.

Check out how the world is celebrating Galentine’s day, below!

 

Happy Galentines day,

Love SmartFem

Galentines Day, It’s the most feminist day of the year.
5 8 votes

Read More on SmartFem...

2014: The Year of Feminism Feminist New Year What Martin Luther King can teach Feminist.What Martin Luther King can teach Feminist. 5 Feminist Conversations To Have At the Thanksgiving Table5 Feminist Conversations To Have At the Thanksgiving Table 5 Feminist Books to Give for the Holidays5 Feminist Books to Give for the Holidays

Author: Monica Sampson

Monica Sampson is a Phoenix based journalist, entertainer and storyteller. Pursuing a double major from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, in broadcast journalism and theater with a pre law minor. Monica understands the power of media to educate, inspire, and inform.

Combining her passion for feminism with her media savvy, Monica has been recognized as an emerging feminist leader in the valley. Monica Sampson has appeared extensively on television and radio discussing feminism, politics, and empowerment; serving as a board member for I Am That Girl, a national organization dedicated to changing stereotypes often associated with women.

She is the assistant news director for KASC Blaze Radio and the co-host of the award winning radio show Mo-Jo In The Morning.

Outside of her professional life, Monica enjoys musicals, bunny rabbits, and singing along to Barbra Streisand.

Galentines Day, It’s the most feminist day of the year.
5 8 votes

Read More on SmartFem...

2014: The Year of Feminism Feminist New Year What Martin Luther King can teach Feminist.What Martin Luther King can teach Feminist. 5 Feminist Conversations To Have At the Thanksgiving Table5 Feminist Conversations To Have At the Thanksgiving Table 5 Feminist Books to Give for the Holidays5 Feminist Books to Give for the Holidays

Share This Article On
Dec 2016_Lexus Superstition Springs
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *