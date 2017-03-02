In 2017 Can You Be A Feminist At The Oscars?

Last Sunday night was the The 89th Academy Awards ceremony, or The Oscars.

Tears were shed, jokes were laughed at, awards won and mistakenly given away and behind all the glitter and gold was a small token of our ever changing political climate.

After winning the Academy Award for Best Actress, for her work in Lalaland Actress Emma Stone spend the night holding on to her newest accessory. Yet, hours before she stepped foot onto the red-carpet she was dawning an even greater statement piece.

Nestled carefully where the edge of Stone’s gold Givenchy dress met the delicately jeweled, golden strap was a simple and elegant Planned Parent hood pin.

Missed it during the show? It was easy to overlook, matching her bronze makeup and gold dress the pin blended in with the look, appearing to be another jeweled detail.

It wasn’t just stone who took the glitter night to show off a feminist accessory. 50 shades of Gray star, Dakota Johnson carefully pinned the statement to her gold bag.

Although tasteful and quite, the statement made by both actresses is still a political one.

In an era where the first question asked to a female star is, “What are you wearing” this kind of political commentary is necessary.

Stone and Johnson both demonstrated how to make your political opinions part of your ensemble and over all brand without being abrasive.

Yet some might still criticizing them, saying this is unnecessary and to bold for artists.

To this, I implore you to understand the humanness behind artists. You cannot ask for T.V shows and movies that are real and truthful and limit an ability to have a voice

Want good art? Let artists feel things, speak their mind and be political too. As soon as you stop letting an artist feel and experience the complexities of being human you limit the world of art to all human experiences.

If you liked the pins you can buy them here, each sale will benefit Planned Parenthood.