Why Is March “Women’s History Month?”

Women’s history month comes around every March, a time to celebrate women’s achievements and future success, but it might come as a shock to you that Women’s History Month is fairly recent.

According to the National Women’s History Project, as recently as the 1970’s, women’s history was virtually an unknown topic in the K-12 curriculum or in general public consciousness. To address this situation, the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County (California) Commission on the Status of Women initiated a “Women’s History Week” celebration for 1978.

It comes as no surprise that, the first ever Women’s History Project, which was not yet a month dedicated to women became such a big success. The National Women’s History Project states that, “Over one-hundred community women participated by doing special presentations in classrooms throughout the country and an annual “Real Woman” Essay Contest drew hundreds of entries. The finale for the week was a celebratory parade and program held in the center of downtown Santa Rosa, California”

What an amazing history, women coming together, writing essays to support past women and the future of women leaders. However, the progress towards a Month dedicated to women was still some time away.

In 1797 “National Women’s History Week,” was secured by Molly Murphy MacGregor who, was enthralled by the successes of the women’s history project.

The transition to a national day for women didn’t come until 1980 and congregational assistance was required to spur the movement.

The first steps toward success came in February 1980 when President Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation declaring the Week of March 8th 1980 as National Women’s History Week. In the same year, Representative Barbara Mikulski, who at the time was in the House of Representatives, and Senator Orrin Hatch co-sponsored a Congressional Resolution for National Women’s History Week 1981. This co-sponsorship demonstrated the wide-ranging political support for recognizing, honoring, and celebrating the achievements of American women. According to http://www.nwhp.org/

It took 6 years before women’s History Week transitioned into an entire month to celebrate women, with countless lobbying and congressional efforts.

Finally, according to the NWHP By 1986, 14 states had already declared March as Women’s History Month. This momentum and state-by-state action was used as the rational to lobby Congress to declare the entire month of March 1987 as National Women’s History Month. In 1987, Congress declared March as National Women’s History Month in perpetuity. A special Presidential Proclamation is issued every year which honors the extraordinary achievements of American women.

We here at SmartFem are so happy that March is women’s history month, keep reading this month for articles dedicated to this celebration.