Pixel Eyewear Wants To Save Your Eyes From The Computer

How many hours a day do you spend looking at your computer, tablet or phone?

Looks like it can be as high as 11 hours a day, according to CNN.

Does that number surprise you? If so, think about it. Between work-day duties and personal use, this number seems pretty easy to hit, and it’s only increasing.

So much so there is a term for the strain on the eyes associated with looking at a computer screen for too many hours a day.

It’s called computer vision syndrome, and it affects 50 to 90 percent of those who use a computer for work, according to AllAboutVision.com

But with the technology overtake we’ve experienced in the work place, and the amount of dependency we place on gadgets to help us get through the day, it seems nearly impossible to ditch the computer screens in order to save our eyes.

Welcome Pixel Eyewear, the glasses that help save your eyes from computer strain.

The glasses are different from traditional eyewear because they claim to filter out the blue light that is emitted from digital devices.

This blue light is what can cause strain to the eyes, and the glasses allow your eyes to focus while helping to prevent against eye fatigue and strain, according to their website.

Because the lenses are specifically aimed to target the blue light, they are especially recommended for those who spend considerable amounts of time staring at a screen.

The glasses are not the same as other computer glasses because of the lens technology, and claim to be the best at helping prevent computer eye strain.

Currently, the company does not have prescription lenses available but are working on it.

The glasses come in various shapes and styles and cost between $65.00 and $85.00. Free shipping and returns are honored for shoppers within the U.S.