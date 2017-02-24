The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Podcast: Exclusive interview with Jodi Kaye, Rites of Passage

Join SmartFem Media and Host Monica Sampson for an Exclusive Interview with Scottsdale business woman, “Jodi Kaye of Rites of Passage.”

The Rites of Passage is a Scottsdale based educational outlet for moms, dads, teens, and pre-teens to learn all about the birds and the bee’s in a safe and welcoming environment.

It all started with registered Nurse, Jodi Kaye saw a lack of education and listened to what mom’s really wanted.

Now, Jodi hosts talks, conversations, and events where parents can feel just as empowered and their kids do with a fun dialog about your, right of passage.

Jodi makes classes funny, and silly, but never forgets the science that goes into sex ed.

You can learn more about the rites of passage at https://theritesofpassage.biz/organizer/jodi-kaye-2/

Jodi and Monica talk about sex, puberty and the right time to have, the talk!

Author: Monica Sampson

Monica Sampson is a Phoenix based journalist, entertainer and storyteller. Pursuing a double major from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, in broadcast journalism and theater with a pre law minor. Monica understands the power of media to educate, inspire, and inform.

Combining her passion for feminism with her media savvy, Monica has been recognized as an emerging feminist leader in the valley. Monica Sampson has appeared extensively on television and radio discussing feminism, politics, and empowerment; serving as a board member for I Am That Girl, a national organization dedicated to changing stereotypes often associated with women.

She is the assistant news director for KASC Blaze Radio and the co-host of the award winning radio show Mo-Jo In The Morning.

Outside of her professional life, Monica enjoys musicals, bunny rabbits, and singing along to Barbra Streisand.

