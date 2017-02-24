Join SmartFem Media and Host Monica Sampson for an Exclusive Interview with Scottsdale business woman, “Jodi Kaye of Rites of Passage.”

The Rites of Passage is a Scottsdale based educational outlet for moms, dads, teens, and pre-teens to learn all about the birds and the bee’s in a safe and welcoming environment.

It all started with registered Nurse, Jodi Kaye saw a lack of education and listened to what mom’s really wanted.

Now, Jodi hosts talks, conversations, and events where parents can feel just as empowered and their kids do with a fun dialog about your, right of passage.

Jodi makes classes funny, and silly, but never forgets the science that goes into sex ed.

You can learn more about the rites of passage at https://theritesofpassage.biz/organizer/jodi-kaye-2/

Jodi and Monica talk about sex, puberty and the right time to have, the talk!