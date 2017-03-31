Resources for Rape

Rape is an extremely taboo topic. Infact, before I wrote this article I had to double check with my editor that I would be allowed to cover the topic.

Growing up I remember hearing my mom say, “One in three women experiences sexual harassment in her lifetime.” I would look up at my mom, my sister, and me and realize that one of us fell into that number.

Thankfully none of us have experienced severe sexual harassment in our lives other than the occlusal street jab, and awkward situation but for many rape is a real life circumstance they have had to accept and work though.

When looking into this topic I realized very few resources existed to help friends, family, and survivors of sexual assault and rape.

If you have come to this article know you are loved and supported and I hope these resources help you on your journey.

The first and immediate resource comes from here, as well as all that follow:

The National Sexual Assault Hotline: National hotline, operated by RAINN, that serves people affected by sexual violence. It automatically routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center here. Hotline: 800.656.HOPE

One might not always want to speak on the phone but it’s still important to have other health resources like.

National Violence Against Women Prevention Research Center: Sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this website to be useful to scientists, practitioners, advocates, grassroots organizations, and any other professional or layperson interested in current topics related to violence against women and its prevention.

A lot of these things can be in the dark, so consider checking out. The Date Safe Project: The DATE SAFE Project, Inc. provides positive how-to skills and helpful insights for addressing verbal consent (asking first), respecting of boundaries, sexual decision-making, bystander intervention, and supporting survivors (opening the door for family and friends).

Another overlooked area is those who suffer from Overseas Domestic Violence. The Americans Overseas Domestic Violence Crisis Center: The center serves abused Americans, mostly women and children, in both civilian and military populations overseas. In addition to providing domestic violence advocacy, safety planning and case management, the center assists victims with relocation, emergency funds for housing and childcare, and funds for payment of legal fees.

Or for cases where one has not yet suffered sexual assault but feels they could be, check out the Stalking Resource Center: The Stalking Resource Center is a program of the National Center for Victims of Crime. Their website provides statistics on stalking, information on safety planning and other resources.

I specifically want to point out these resources for College students:

NotAlone.gov: A government website dedicated to educating students and schools about Title IX and sexual assault.

Know Your IX: Provides information for students about their Title IX rights in regards to ending sexual violence on campus.

End Rape on Campus: An advocacy organization dedicated to assisting students file Title IX complaints.

Above all else please remember your health is what’s important. Visiting these sites can be daunting. Consider going to therapy just to talk about the process.

GoodTherapy.org: GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries worldwide who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

Lastly I want to emphasis that what ever resource you use for this type of event that you remember to take care of yourself, or the person whom might need these resources.

Never victim blame and always remember your goal is to make the subject of this event feel loved and supported.