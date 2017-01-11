The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Salad and Go: Reinventing Fast Food

We’ve all been in a bind and have been forced to grab a quick meal while on the go.

In fact roughly 20 percent of Americans consume their meals in their car, and the average American spends $1,200 a year on fast food, according to Partners For Your Health.

Although the fast food route is cheap, quick, and convenient with its drive-through option, just how healthy is the meal we’re eating because we have no other choice at the moment?

Fast food is called that for a reason. To keep costs down and orders up, fast food chains use the cheapest ingredients possible, most of which are heavily processed, according to HelpGuide.org.

Because of this, ingredients that are otherwise considered to be healthy are actually not that great for you.

But one Arizona chain hopes to help bring better food to busy people on the go.

Salad and Go serves 48-ounce salads for around $5.00 to $8.00 depending on what additions you choose. Items include adding steak, chicken or shrimp to any salad.

The menu also has items like soups, smoothies and breakfast, also affordable at around $4.00 an item. They even have a kid’s menu.

Salad and Go opened its first location in 2013 and hasn’t looked back. Locations have slowly been popping up around the Valley in Mesa, Gilbert and Phoenix.

Although a Scottsdale location has yet to be announced, hopefully it’s a matter of time before we begin to see the healthy drive-through chain make its first appearance.

For more information on Salad and Go, and for a complete menu check out their website. There you can find a list of all their Valley locations, as well as a special seasonal menu.

 

 

