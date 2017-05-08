The Six C’s Toward A Fabulous You

You are making positive changes and committed to creating the life of your dreams. As discussed in article two, there are going to be some potholes and detours, and minimizing them will be key to your success. Here is a list C’s to avoid and embrace while navigating and executing your plan to becoming the best version of yourself.

The three C’s to avoid:

Comparison: Under no circumstances should you waste valuable effort and mental energy comparing yourself to others. You have been wonderfully woven together for purpose and contribution to the world. Your journey is special and important. Never compare yourself to someone else. Comparison is the thief of joy and makes it impossible for you to celebrate your unique gifts and path in life.

Competition: Although competition in the marketplace is necessary, competing socially is destructive for everyone. Your best competitor is yourself. If you are waking up a better person than yesterday, you are winning. Embrace others and their success. Learning to take joy in the accomplishments of your peers is a testimony to your maturity and grace.

Covet: Many religious faiths actually consider this a sin, and for good reason. When you want what someone else has, you lose sight of gratitude, the foundation for blessings. Appreciate and give thanks for what you have instead of wanting someone else’s blessings and you will be amazed at how much more comes your way.

The three C’s to embrace:

Confide: Collect people in your life you absolutely trust. Surround yourself with cheerleaders, but also those who will give you honest and loving assessment of your behavior. Be honest and listen to the constructive advice of those who want what is best for you. At the end of the day your decisions are your own, but having a mastermind group of people who lift you up and provide valuable feedback is critical to your success.

Collaborate: You will need to enlist help. No one is on an island alone, and there are people who can be of great value to you while moving toward your dreams. Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for help. Be willing to assist them in return. Creativity thrives when ideas are formulated together. Partner with those on the same mission as you. Great things were never accomplished without a united team behind it.

Commit: It’s going to be hard work some days. The universe will test your resolve. Winners are those who don’t give up and maintain the vision and plan. If you slip up and fall back into old patterns step up, admit you aren’t perfect, shake it off and continue. Keep your eye on the prize and your plan in place. The successful people you admire have fallen down more times than you. The art of getting back up gets easier the more you do it. Embrace the mistakes and know they are a part of the valuable growing process. The person on the top of the mountain didn’t fall there, they climbed there. Stay committed, the view from the top is amazing!