So much more to learn, for Women’s History Month

March marks the monthly holiday dedicated to Women’s History. As this month comes to a close I wanted to take time here on Smartfem to lay out some more resources to learn about women.

As a feminist women’s history goes beyond just the month of March, but every day of my life. I celebrate the women who made me who I am today in my family and the historic figures who shaped everything from clothes, to food, to politics and every aspect of womanhood in between.

So I’ve begun the search for you, my history and women freely readers in hopes that you might continue your learning about women well beyond this month and into your daily lives

For starters, the website infoplease.com has a whole list of resources to learn about women’s history.

Here they have everything from Women Leader, Population, Employment, Earnings, and Education Stats and Facts to Quizzes and Crosswords

They even have a section for kids learning. On the website it says, “Find fun and educational information for kids, such as women who have appeared on postage stamps, women inventors, biographies of influential women, women in the workforce who paved the way for future generations, children who have followed in their mother’s’ footsteps, and more.”

Another resource is History.net which has some great content.

According to their page about women’s history month. “Today there are TV channels offering biographies, movies and documentaries of some of the most powerful and important women in history, but that has not always been the case. The need for a special time to focus on women’s history came from the recognition that for centuries the roles of women in the development of their country’s’ history had been overlooked or downplayed. The month serves as a time to highlight their contributions and to create awareness of role models girls and women can look up to and emulate.”

You can visit History.net for archives, facts, and amazing information all about historic women.

Lastly, learn more with PBS who has dedicated a whole selection of documentaries, shows, and resources to women’s history month.

They say. “March is Women’s History Month, where we highlight and celebrate the accomplishments of women who have changed the world. Mark the month in your classroom with this list of resources that will engage your students with stories of extraordinary and noteworthy women.”

Check out this great resource here

Enjoy your learning Smartfem nation. These articles and resources are just the tip of the iceberg for women’s history. Go explore and find out which women inspire you.