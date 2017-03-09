Stop Saying Emma Watson’s Vanity Fair shoot Isn’t Feminist!

Every Hollywood movie comes with Hollywood red carpets, promotions, and photoshoots.

With the anticipation of Disney’s live action remake for Beauty and the beast Emma Watson graced the cover of Vanity Fair in order to spread the world about this glorious remake.

Despite how fabulous the photos were or how eloquent Watson’s interview was, her magazine shot is getting attraction for one thing only – her boobs!

This photo is causing such a riot and the one thing haters keep saying about it? That it’s not feminist!

So here I am your resident feminist writer, educated by bright women, well read on academic, and social feminist issues and a fighter for equality. Let’s break this down!

As Watson said in a later interview “I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it.”

The girl is right!

Let’s remind you what feminism actually is, my favorite definition comes from Feminist author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie delivered in a talk at TEDxEuston called “We should all be feminists.” where she famously said, “Feminist: the person who believes in the social,political and economic equality of the sexes.”

There is nothing in that definition that limits Watson’s feminism to being on the cover of the magazine. In no way does being a feminist mean you can’t show off her body. Especially in such a beautiful setting as a magazine cover shoot.



This is the photo creating all the controversy, I understand how some who view feminism as a horrible act or don’t understand it can so early box this it a problem.

You see, that itself is a problem. Because showing your body does not inherently make you sexy and it does not also make you the object of attraction.

The undertone of what people are saying when they call this clearly artistic photoshoot anti-feminist? They are objectifying Watson, making her body not her property but a sexual object to be looked at and ogled. Not respected for the hard work she does as an actress and activist.

After the attack watson said “Feminism is about giving women choice,” she said, clearly frustrated. “Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality.

This means if you get liberated by taking these photos you’re a feminist, if you are liberated by wearing a sweater so be it! It has nothing to do with what you wear but the level of respect you are given and shown regardless of your gender!