Surviving College While Sick

SmartFem readers, the time has come, working 3 times part time jobs and 18 school credits my body has finally failed me. I am sick.

As a college student, being sick is a completely different ballgame; it’s a nightmare but I’m here to help.

I’ll be honest. I loved getting sick when I was younger. Even as someone who adores school, textbooks, and learning being sick was my favorite. My mom was the best nurse and staying home with her felt like going to Disneyland. All the cuddles and homemade soup, movies, and playtime I wanted. Any inkling of schoolwork was on the back burner and the main objective was all about getting well.

My, how times have changed.

A few night ago I sat, with a 102 degree fever, coughing up a lung and sweat dripping from my clammy forehead down to my keyboard as I struggled to write a critical essay due by midnight.

In that moment I realized. I did not know how to survive college while sick, but with the help of my friends, doctors, and social media I have turned my sick ways around.

Here are 3 tips for being sick while in school.

  1. Postmates/Uber eats

Treat yo’ self. You’re sick, skip that cafeteria food and Top Ramen, and get yourself some decent eats. Sip some chicken soup, or snack on some warm pasta, best of all, you can do this all from the comfort of your own home!  Postmates and Uber Eats have a huge variety of foods and specials all the time and they’re just an app away. Don’t worry about mom being 1,00 miles away a Postmates driver is only 6 miles away with your much needed chicken noodle soup.

  1. Take the time, it’s okay

College is stressful. School, work and extracurriculars all demand your attention, and if you’re anything like me, you have high expectations for yourself. That makes it tough to take a day off. You have to take care of yourself, rest, watch a movie and focus on getting better.

  1. Forgive Yourself.
    They say the internal critic is the harshest, and that’s absolutely true when you’re sick. With all the deadlines, due dates, and quizzes, the pressure can really build up and I know I often feel guilty when I take a break. It’s important to remember: it’s not your fault you got sick, and taking a break is the fastest way to get better.

So forgive yourself, you’re only human we all get sick.

 

Read More on SmartFem...

College Graduate…Now What? 5 College Books Students Actually Like5 College Books Students Actually Like 6 Ways I Stayed Fit In College Surviving the Dreaded Detox through the Clear Change 10 Day ProgramSurviving the Dreaded Detox through the Clear Change 10 Day Program Coping When A Loved One Is SIckCoping When A Loved One Is Sick

Author: Monica Sampson

Monica Sampson is a Phoenix based journalist, entertainer and storyteller. Pursuing a double major from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, in broadcast journalism and theater with a pre law minor. Monica understands the power of media to educate, inspire, and inform.

Combining her passion for feminism with her media savvy, Monica has been recognized as an emerging feminist leader in the valley. Monica Sampson has appeared extensively on television and radio discussing feminism, politics, and empowerment; serving as a board member for I Am That Girl, a national organization dedicated to changing stereotypes often associated with women.

She is the assistant news director for KASC Blaze Radio and the co-host of the award winning radio show Mo-Jo In The Morning.

Outside of her professional life, Monica enjoys musicals, bunny rabbits, and singing along to Barbra Streisand.

