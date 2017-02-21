Surviving College While Sick

SmartFem readers, the time has come, working 3 times part time jobs and 18 school credits my body has finally failed me. I am sick.

As a college student, being sick is a completely different ballgame; it’s a nightmare but I’m here to help.

I’ll be honest. I loved getting sick when I was younger. Even as someone who adores school, textbooks, and learning being sick was my favorite. My mom was the best nurse and staying home with her felt like going to Disneyland. All the cuddles and homemade soup, movies, and playtime I wanted. Any inkling of schoolwork was on the back burner and the main objective was all about getting well.

My, how times have changed.

A few night ago I sat, with a 102 degree fever, coughing up a lung and sweat dripping from my clammy forehead down to my keyboard as I struggled to write a critical essay due by midnight.

In that moment I realized. I did not know how to survive college while sick, but with the help of my friends, doctors, and social media I have turned my sick ways around.

Here are 3 tips for being sick while in school.

Postmates/Uber eats

Treat yo’ self. You’re sick, skip that cafeteria food and Top Ramen, and get yourself some decent eats. Sip some chicken soup, or snack on some warm pasta, best of all, you can do this all from the comfort of your own home! Postmates and Uber Eats have a huge variety of foods and specials all the time and they’re just an app away. Don’t worry about mom being 1,00 miles away a Postmates driver is only 6 miles away with your much needed chicken noodle soup.

Take the time, it’s okay

College is stressful. School, work and extracurriculars all demand your attention, and if you’re anything like me, you have high expectations for yourself. That makes it tough to take a day off. You have to take care of yourself, rest, watch a movie and focus on getting better.

Forgive Yourself.

They say the internal critic is the harshest, and that’s absolutely true when you’re sick. With all the deadlines, due dates, and quizzes, the pressure can really build up and I know I often feel guilty when I take a break. It’s important to remember: it’s not your fault you got sick, and taking a break is the fastest way to get better.

So forgive yourself, you’re only human we all get sick.