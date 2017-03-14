Why You Should Consider Using A Retinol

We all love anti-aging products, especially ones that work.

With so many different brands and products on the market, it can be difficult to sift through what your skin actually benefits from versus what you could probably do without.

One product that most dermatologists say everyone should be using is a retinol.

There’s a retinol and retinoids, and determining which one is the best and most suitable for you and your skin can be done with the help of a dermatologist.

Retinoids help with cell turnover, production of collagen, diminishing fine lines and wrinkles, and improving dark spots and skin discoloration.

Many retinoids are prescription based and come with the brand name we know as Retin-A. Initially, Retin-A was widely used by dermatologists for treating acne, but the side effects of noticeably younger skin prompted doctors to look into the anti-aging benefits as well.

The topical use of Retin-A is FDA approved and today many women use it for the anti-aging benefits alone, and it’s no longer a product only prescribed to treat acne.

Retinol is a form of Vitamin A, and is a something we naturally produce. It is found in many skincare products in various strengths, and helps with anti-aging in the same manner as retinoids.

The main difference between the two is a retinol has to be changed into retinoic acid by the body and is a process that can take a couple weeks. Because of this the results might take up to six months to see.

A retinoid is already converted into retinoic acid, which means the body doesn’t have to make the change, and therefore results are typically noticed in 4 to 6 weeks.

Retinoids like Retin-A are also available by prescription only, and require a dermatologist to help determine which product and strength is best for you, according to Westlake Dermatology.

Some skincare products might contain a retinol, but the strength is important in order to achieve visible results. Products like SkinMedica have the appropriate strength, but are only available for purchase at a dermatologist’s office.

The best thing for anyone who wants to incorporate a retinol or retinoid into their skincare routine is to contact a dermatologist and get a quick exam.

You won’t regret it.