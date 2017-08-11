Fall In Love With Falmouth- One of Cape Cod’s Jewels

Falmouth, Massachusetts is one of the most beautiful, green areas I have visited in the United States. From the lush greenery to the sparkling blue waters, it is a magnificent sight to see. I highly recommend a visit to the glorious cape area if given the opportunity.

The drive from Massachusetts’s capital to Cape Cod is a little lengthy, but worth the trip. Forty minutes to an hour and a half by car or public transportation will get you across the bridge to the many towns within this part of the state. According to a Wikipedia page describing the cape, “Cape Cod incorporates all of Barnstable County, which comprises 15 towns: Bourne, Sandwich, Falmouth, Mashpee, Barnstable, Yarmouth, Harwich, Dennis, Brewster, Chatham, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro, and Provincetown.”

In Falmouth, specifically, there are loads of activities to do as a visitor or resident. There is a beautiful bike trail that runs from one side of the town to the other, allowing you access to almost all points of Falmouth. If the water is your destination, there are multiple small freshwater sources, and of course, the ocean! One of my favorite beach spots there is known as Old Silver Beach. It’s one of the smaller public beaches around, but the water is clear, the sand is fine and white, and the atmosphere is very welcoming. Water activities include renting kayaks, jet skies, boogie boarding, surfing, or riding around in various boats.

The night life in Falmouth is a little lacking, due to it being a family friendly town, laden with retired folk. However, just because there aren’t night clubs around every corner doesn’t mean that the bars aren’t popping or full of life. The local shanties and restaurants have pretty impressive full bars, with equally impressive menus.

Known for having the freshest lobster around, Falmouth is sure to deliver when it comes to seafood. Fried clams, calamari, oysters, salmon, ahi tuna, crab cakes, lobster, and more are splattered all over the menus at almost every restaurant. If you have a strong taste for goodies that come from the sea, then the restaurants will be the gathering spot for you!

All in all, the full east coast life can be found and experienced in the lush forests of Falmouth in Cape Cod. Whether you want to sit outside among the greenery in the early morning, cup of tea in hand, or go on an outdoor expedition by land or sea, Falmouth is definitely the place to be. The atmosphere during the warmer months pulls you in, making a person never want to leave. You can bet that I’ll be moving there upon retirement in the future! It really is a form of paradise.