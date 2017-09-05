Population Problems, Why No Place is Quiet Anymore

As I drove back from my family trip up to Slide Rock in Sedona this past weekend, I thought to myself, “Man, you cannot go anywhere without a crowd nowadays.” Granted, my family traveled over to the well-known watering hole for Labor Day weekend, and expected there to be crowds when we arrived. However, we didn’t expect the crowd to be as BIG as it was. We arrived to Slide Rock at 8:00am, and already the large parking lot was filled at maximum capacity! We were so astonished at this fact. My family had expected parking lots to fill around 10am-12pm the latest, but 8 o’clock in the morning? No!

We luckily did not give up and found some form of legal parking on the road, then walked about a quarter mile to our destination. This small setback in our trip got me thinking though, how are we going to get to enjoy this country in 30+ years? According to the United Nations, “The current world population of 7.6 billion is expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100.” In the United States, the “population will rise to 438 million in 2050, from 296 million in 2005,” said an article on U.S. population projections from the Pew Research Center.

Big cities all around the nation are expanding exponentially. Even in my own backyard in Downtown Phoenix, there are new apartment complexes and parking lots being built literally around every corner. Our open spaces are getting smaller and smaller, and thousands of people are flooding into these areas. If sustainability was an issues discussed before, it is something being highly talked about now. With all these people flooding in, there will need to be more resources made to feed, hydrate, and shelter these people, will need to be more energy to power their lives, more waste will be created, and overall areas will expand to support these bodies.

On a more social level of sustainability, going anywhere remotely “popular” nowadays, especially during a holiday, is almost impossible and will continue to worsen as time goes on. National Parks, zoos/aquariums, theme parks, festivals, etc. have reached insane capacities. These places have become so crowded in the last five years that it is basically uncomfortable. You cannot move, breathe, or enjoy anything, really, without actually being on top of another person. I do not blame these people for being at these locations, wanting to enjoy the day with their families. It is just an unfortunate truth about the world that we are living in today. So, if you are planning on heading to any somewhat-popular place on any national or religious holiday, just be ready to be one amongst thousands.