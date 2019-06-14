Can you remember the last time you did something for no specific reason? Me neither. In today’s world of glorifying business and overbooked calendars, it seems like doing nothing is a frowned upon offense.

While this lesson has been a tough one for me to learn as an entrepreneur, it’s been even tougher as a mom. Parenting a 7-year-old is no walk in the park. The independent yet needy and very attention demanding age has taught me that no matter how much effort you put into it, parenting will always throw you a curveball.

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned over the last seven years of being a mother is that sometimes doing nothing is more powerful than doing everything. There are many reasons why doing nothing is essential to a child’s development. Let me explain.

Helps boosts creativity

Have you ever let your child become bored and soon discovered they have a unique eye for molding modeling clay? That’s no coincidence. Children have imaginations greater than we could ever imagine. Just think about your childhood and all the things you were able to create with your glowing imagination. Nothing quickly turns into something, and that something is truly special.

Encourages passion discovery

As a young mom, I always thought the key to success was keeping my child busy with school, extracurricular activities, and more. However, I quickly learned that by pushing something on her wasn’t benefiting anyone. She was unhappy and I was dragging her to an activity that she wasn’t passionate about. By giving her free time and space, she’s able to explore what brings her joy, and my greatest hope is that it will eventually lead her to her passion.

Helps develop individual creative expression

It’s important to allow kids to make their own choices. No, this doesn’t mean they dictate the dinner menu, whether or not they attend school, or their bedtime, but it does mean allowing them to create something for themselves. Yes, sometimes this means your child’s sea life dioramas won’t be the best in the class, but at least it’ll be a unique and authentic representation of their abilities.