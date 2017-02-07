The Digital Magazine for the Smart Woman on the Go!

Mobile Vet Services Care For Pets In The Comfort Of Their Homes

Posted By

Sometimes getting a pet to a veterinarian is not the easiest task.

Whether it’s due to the animal having anxiety about getting into the car, or an aging pet who has a difficult time making the trip, having the option to have a vet come to a client’s home is a wonderful service.

Mobile vets have started popping up and provide pet owners with the option to have their pet cared for in the comfort of their home.

And these hospitals on wheels provide more services than just general check-ups. In fact most mobile vets can spay or neuter, perform basic surgeries, run tests, and administer vaccinations all from their moving command center.

Just a few days ago my mom had a mobile vet come to her home to check up on our family dog, Cody. He has suffered from seizures in the past and refuses to get into the car.

We found a wonderful vet who has a mobile vet service and he was nice enough to come out on a Sunday, and not just any Sunday. He came on Super Bowl Sunday.

Like most mobile vets he charges a travel fee, but he was the most reasonable quote we received, and he didn’t charge us more for a weekend visit.

He was able to do a complete check-up and take blood to test at his lab. He was compassionate and took his time while answering all of our questions.

Utilizing a mobile vet can be a great option and life saver! Check out the list below of mobile vets. The first vet is the one my mom choose for Cody.

  • Home Veterinary Care: Open seven days a week, 602-577-6067
  • Valet Vet: Open Monday-Friday, 623-738-2738
  • Vet To You: Open Monday-Friday, 480-809-5700

*Please note most vets on wheels do have a radius in which they provide their services and you will have to call to make sure they take patients in your area.

 

Read More on SmartFem...

Keeping Your Outdoor Pets Comfortable County Shelter: Over 800 Animals Need Homes Low-Cost Vet Clinic Options For Your Pet OTC Medications Safe For Pets Watch Out For This Toxic Toad Around Your Pets

Author: Amber Kahwaji

Amber is a SmartFem writer and correspondent who is currently working toward her degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite school at ASU. She is fascinated by investigative journalism and documentary filmmaking.

Amber on the go: When Amber is not at the anchor desk for Cronkite News, or in front of the camera interviewing Scottsdale’s elite for SmartFem Entertainment, she can be found researching serial killers or binge watching HBO GO. A die-hard fan of films and old Hollywood, Amber loves to get lost in classic movies like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Casablanca.

Trained in acting Amber’s passion is to be in front of the camera, sharing stories and taking viewers with her every step of the way.

Follow Amber at  @amberkahwaji

Read More on SmartFem...

Keeping Your Outdoor Pets Comfortable County Shelter: Over 800 Animals Need Homes Low-Cost Vet Clinic Options For Your Pet OTC Medications Safe For Pets Watch Out For This Toxic Toad Around Your Pets

Share This Article On
Coulter Infiniti of Superstition Springs Arizona drive the Q50
 

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *