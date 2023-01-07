TOO BUSY? YES, IT’S “REALLY A THING”

Do you know what it’s like to be too busy? Of course, you do! We’ve all been there: juggling a million things, running around like a chicken with its head cut off, and feeling like we’re about to drop from exhaustion. However, you may not realize that being too busy is extremely counterproductive.

It makes us less productive, less effective, and more likely to make mistakes, because we’re unable to pay close attention to the job we’re doing. In addition, studies have shown that when we’re under a lot of pressure, our brains don’t work as well as they can. That may manifest as trouble focusing and remembering things and show up as careless errors.

What’s even worse is that the more stressed we are, the harder it is to switch gears and relax. So, even if we do have a few free minutes, we’re not able to fully enjoy them or use them, effectively.

A few more problems with being too busy are:

Missing important deadlines

The business may suffer

Forgetting to do essential things

Neglecting our health

Becoming stressed and anxious

There is no up-side. You may even be too busy to notice how ineffective you are in almost every area of your life. Plus, the amount of joy you can feel when you’re overworked and too busy is more greatly lessened, than if you try to schedule and organize your life in a way that affords you some time to reset/relax/refresh.

So, what can you do about it? Well, consider these options:

Recognize that being too busy is a problem . It’s not something to be proud of, or boast about. It’s something to be avoided. Whenever possible, outsource the things you’re able to.

. It’s not something to be proud of, or boast about. It’s something to be avoided. Whenever possible, outsource the things you’re able to. List your priorities and stick to them . If you know your needs vs. your wants, you can schedule them first, whenever possible.

. If you know your needs vs. your wants, you can schedule them first, whenever possible. Simplify your lifestyle and routine . Focus on your goals and what is most important to you. Identify what brings you joy and what you can live without. Let go of what doesn’t serve you and make room for what does.

. Focus on your goals and what is most important to you. Identify what brings you joy and what you can live without. Let go of what doesn’t serve you and make room for what does. Organize your time and space . By decluttering your life physically and emotionally, you can make space for what truly matters, to you. Hire someone to clean your house or workspace.

. By decluttering your life physically and emotionally, you can make space for what truly matters, to you. Hire someone to clean your house or workspace. Learn to say No . You really can’t do everything, and you shouldn’t try. When you’re already stretched thin, the last thing you need is to take on even more. So, say No, to yourself and them, and hire someone else to do the things you don’t enjoy doing, or don’t really have the time or energy to give to them.

. You really can’t do everything, and you shouldn’t try. When you’re already stretched thin, the last thing you need is to take on even more. So, say No, to yourself and them, and hire someone else to do the things you don’t enjoy doing, or don’t really have the time or energy to give to them. Make time for Yourself . You need to schedule some downtime every day, even if it’s just for a few minutes. You must turn off phones, log off from work, and focus on relaxing and recharging. Set boundaries and practice valuable self-care.



. You need to schedule some downtime every day, even if it’s just for a few minutes. You must turn off phones, log off from work, and focus on relaxing and recharging. Set boundaries and practice valuable self-care. Get enough sleep. Plan to sleep at least 7-9 hours, a night. Yes, you read that right, 7-9 hours, a night. Sleep is a crucial part of your health and well-being, but it’s often the first thing to go when you’re busy. Ensure you’re getting enough rest, so you can be at your best.

Plan to sleep at least 7-9 hours, a night. Yes, you read that right, 7-9 hours, a night. Sleep is a crucial part of your health and well-being, but it’s often the first thing to go when you’re busy. Ensure you’re getting enough rest, so you can be at your best. Ask for help and delegate. You can’t do it all alone. Seriously, you can’t! When you finally admit that, you’ll suddenly become much more productive. Asking for help shows strength, not weakness. There are many options out there, to help you regain your time and your sanity. And, let’s face it, sanity (in both your personal and business lives) is a very valuable commodity!

If you learn to manage your time better and avoid being too busy, you’ll be more productive, effective, and happier. Yes – truly, you will!