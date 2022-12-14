THREE STEPS TO BUILDING A SOLID PERSONAL BRAND

In the overly saturated worldwide web, it’s crucial more than ever to build a solid personal brand. Everyone is vying for attention currency these days. Setting yourself apart in your branding is the best way to gain attention and, more importantly, the right attention.

Branding and reputation are often intertwined, but they are two different things. While a good reputation is essential, it is also critical that you make an excellent first impression. Your reputation is based on the perceptions of what others think of your actions and behaviors.

Your brand is intentional and created by how you want people to see you. You can shape and mold your personal brand with your core values and the image you present to the world. Your brand should connect with your ideal clients emotionally and logically. Aligning your brand with the opportunities you want to create will enable you to secure those opportunities.

Here are a few strategies to build a memorable personal brand.

Step 1. Start with where your talents & interests align

Money aside, What motivates you daily?

What is your unique gift? Your skill set or talent?

What’s your next big dream?

What kinds of projects do you love?

What are your main interests?

What is your legacy? What do you want to accomplish in the next 5 and 10 years?

Who do you admire the most, and who has the kind of life and business you want to have?

Step 2. Align your values with your goals

Look at your current skill sets and evaluate what is needed to achieve that goal. Do you need additional education, a mentor, or to hire someone to do what’s required?

Step 3. Make yourself visible

Building your personal brand is how you convey your unique value to the world. Find influencers in similar fields and see how and where they market their brand. Start building relationships with the people who are going where you want to go.

Leverage social media tools but also create your own blog, magazine, podcast, and or content that is uniquely yours.

A unique personal brand is a game-changer and can take your business to a new, m ore fulfilling level.