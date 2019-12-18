Easy Ways to Improve Your Personal Brand

Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a working professional, your personal brand is a critical part of your reputation. It’s the story you choose to tell based on your goals, values, and voice. Your personal brand speaks for you before you enter a room and after you leave it.

With the new year around the corner, it’s a perfect opportunity to make small changes to improve your personal brand. Below are five easy ways you can do it.

Create valuable content

One of the easiest ways to distinguish yourself from your peers is to create and publish valuable content. Whether it’s videos on YouTube, photos on Instagram, or blogs on your website, content is key in this day in age. Stick to what you’re good and grow from there. You’ll find your tribe and audience in no time.

Always be connecting

If you’re like me, you’re not a big fan of networking. The idea of having to introduce yourself to a room full of strangers can be daunting and intimidating. Fortunately, there are many ways to connect with like-minded individuals. A message on LinkedIn can go a long way, and a referral can be a good way to connect with someone you’ve been thinking about.

Be consistent

We often underestimate the power of consistency. Showing up consistently says a lot about your reliability and commitment. Whether you’re consistently creating content, attending events, or helping others, being consistent is a great way to improve yourself and your personal brand.

Collaborate with experts

There’s a big misconception around the idea that success is reached alone. In reality, it often takes a team of people all working towards a similar mission to reach the desired goal. By challenging yourself to collaborate with other experts, you’ll be exposed to other professionals and knowledge to take you to the next level. They say you are the five people you’re around most often, so make sure that group is made up of individuals you admire.

Invest in quality photos

A quality headshot can be one of the easiest ways to be recognized. It’s now easier than ever to take quality photos. If you don’t consider yourself a good photographer, then hire a professional to do it. You can often schedule 30-minute sessions for under $100. You’ll walk away with quality photos you can be proud to share with your network.