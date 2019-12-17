Sustainable Replacements for Common Beauty Tools
My beauty routine is one of my favorite things to do to start my day. It’s one of the only opportunities I have to do something for myself before my hectic day begins. It was during those quiet moments that I questioned how much waste we must produce as a beauty-loving society.
Between packaging, single-use tools, and unused items, the beauty industry is responsible for a lot of waste that ends up in landfills. While it might be hard to transition into a zero-waste routine, there are small steps you can take to a more sustainable makeup bag.
Below are four common beauty tools you can easily replace with more sustainable options.
Blending sponge
If you’re still using single-use blending sponges, it’s time to upgrade. Reusable blending sponges sustainable, they’re more effective too. By dampening the sponge, your makeup goes on smoothly and evenly.
Reusable blending sponge $3.95
Cotton rounds
Cotton rounds are often used to remove makeup or apply products like toners. While products like cotton rounds aren’t expensive, they have a negative effect on the planet. Not only does it course a lot of unnecessary single-use waste, but a lot of water goes into growing the cotton necessary to make products like these.
Makeup removing cloth
Properly removing your makeup is essential for your skin. Unfortunately, disposable makeup wipes have been the only makeup removing option for too long. Luckily, there is now a reusable (and effective) makeup removing cloth available for those ready to make the switch. The Makeup Eraser cloth is only $20 and available at Sephora and on Amazon.
Reusable makeup remover cloth $20
Cotton swab
There are some items you never really think about as waste until you’re educated on it. 1.5 million cotton swabs are produced every single day. The single-use item usually ends up in landfills or in oceans causing devastating pollution. LastSwab is a new reusable silicone replacement to the cotton swab. It’s washable and lasts up to 1000 uses.