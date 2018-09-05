Here’s How Much Americans Have Saved For Retirement

When was the last time you contributed to your IRA? If it’s been a few years, you are not alone.

Nearly 14 percent of Americans have nothing saved for their retirement, according to Fortune.com, and only 42 percent have managed to save $10,000 or less.

Overall, when it comes to putting away money even for a rainy day, 20 percent of Americans have nothing saved from their annual earnings, and only 25 percent of Americans claim they save anywhere between 6 and 10 percent of what they earn a year, according to Bankrate.

The average income for Americans is $56,516 a year, meaning for those who save 6 percent that’s $3,390 going into a savings or retirement account.

For someone in their early thirties saving this amount a year can keep them on track to retiring with the recommended one million in savings, but for those who are in their forties or fifties, this will not get them to the magical number.

For those who are in their early forties and starting to save, roughly $7,500 should be put away a year. And for those who are in their fifties, a whopping $26,824 should be saved a year, according to Business Insider.

It has become increasingly difficult for people to put money away, even for a rainy day, as the cost of living continues to increase. And depending on what city you live in homeownership is out of the question for many, forcing them to spend a chunk of their income on high rental prices.

Women tend to outnumber men when it comes to not having a savings account. Forty five percent of women have between $10,000 to nothing saved up, whereas 40 percent of men have between $10,000 to nothing saved.

Market analysts are still divided as to whether or not Social Security will be able to pay out for years to come, but for many, banking on Social Security checks to supplement their income might be a bet that’s risky to take.

When asked why Americans aren’t saving more, 39 percent said expenses were to blame. This could include homeownership, raising children, and general living costs.

One way experts say Americans can start saving more money is by cutting out mindless spending such as morning coffees or lunches out.

Instead, save that money and put it straight into a savings account that stays locked away for an emergency, or better yet, to contribute to a retirement fund.